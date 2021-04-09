Will Chris Lynn play for MI today?

Hello, Quizzers!



The IPL season is finally here! Rohit Sharma's MI will take on Virat Kohli's RCB in what is anticipated to be a cracker of a game.

The question, however, on everyone's minds is whether Chris Lynn will feature tonight or not.

As we wait for the lineups to be announced, we challenge you to ace this free quiz on the Australian!





Question 1: Against which team did Chris Lynn hit a nineteen ball half century during the 2017 IPL season?





Question 2: What is Chris Lynn's highest individual score in the IPL?