WATCH: The best IPL celebrations

The IPL is the best that T20 cricket has to offer.

And with the eyes of the world firmly glued to every game, the players bring out their very best. Every now and then though, they dish out their best via celebratory antics as well.

It all makes for wonderful theatre and everybody is happy at the end of the day.

Here are some of the celebrations that have lit up IPL over the years.

Sheldon Cottrell's salute

The West Indian shot to the limelight in the Caribbean Premier League when his wicket-taking ability and his rather unique 'salute' celebration.

The West Indian pacer turned out for Punjab in IPL 2020 and dished out his customary 'salute' at every given opportunity.

Watch a compilation of his celebrations from the Caribbean Premier League here.

Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam' style

The 'Universe Boss' is the best showman there is on a cricket field.

Forever sporting a smile and waiting to do something out of the ordinary at the drop of hat, Gayle brought the hugely popular 'Gangnam' style dance to the IPL.

Watch Gayle pull off the act for RCB from 0:12 onwards in this video here.



Darren Sammy's 'cradle' celebration

In IPL 2013, when playing for Hyderabad, Darren Sammy dished out a rather unique 'cradle' celebration after picking up a wicket.

The celebration was dedicated to his daughter Skai who was born a little over a month ago at the time.

(File photo)

Riyan Parag's 'bihu' dance

The Rajasthan all-rounder breaks into a 'bihu' dance at every given opportunity during the IPL. The youngster has spent his early years in Assam and does the 'bihu', a dance form that is native to the state.

The cricketer hails from a family of sportspersons – his father had played first-class cricket for Assam and his mother was a swimmer representing the state.

Imran Tahir's celebratory sprint

After having represented the Pakistan U-19 squad, Tahir moved to greener pastures in South Africa. There, he quickly moved up the ranks and when he made his national debut, his unique celebration caught the eye.

Constantly bubbling with energy and enthusiasm, the leg-spinner breaks into a long sprint towards sweeper-cover after picking up every single wicket. And he has replicated the same celebration when turning out for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL as well.

Watch Tahir do his 'sprint' celebration for South Africa here.

Andre Russell's leap

The leap is a prominent celebration that belongs to the pacers. Brett Lee brought in a variation to this when he kicked his heels mid-air.

Soon after, Andre Russell started doing the same for Kolkata in the IPL after picking up a wicket.

(File photo)



