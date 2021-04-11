Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR: 5 Player battles
David Warner’s men will be up against Eoin Morgan and Co. on April 11.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to meet in Chennai for the third match of IPL 2021.
The teams have faced each other 19 times in the IPL. While KKR has won 12 matches, SRH won the remaining 7.
Last year, KKR continued their dominance over SRH and beat them twice.Nevertheless, whenever these two franchises meet, fans can expect a good match and some great one-on-one battles between star players. Here are five for you to look out for.
#5 Jonny Bairstow vs Pat CumminsJonny Bairstow is in spectacular form after the series against India. Although Wriddhiman Saha did a better job than him the last time around, the Englishman's current form may warrant him a spot against KKR.
#4 David Warner vs Varun Chakravarthy
SRH skipper David Warner is the team's most successful player against KKR. So far, he has amassed 829 runs from 21 matches at a strike rate of 147.77 against them. As the league's fourth-highest run-scorer with 4,712 runs, Warner will definitely want to start firing right from the beginning against KKR.On the other hand, there is Varun Chakravarthy who would be KKR's prominent spinner after his last year's breakout performance. This mystery spinner has many tricks up his sleeve (quite literally) and might be the one to tame Warner.
#3 Eoin Morgan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
#2 Shubman Gill vs Rashid Khan
21-year-old Shubman Gill will be in the spotlight once again as one of KKR's most important batsman. His recent 76*off 35 balls during an intra-squad practice game earlier this week is proof that he is all set to trouble the opposition in IPL 2021.As SRH's go-to spinner during IPL 2020, Rashid Khan controlled the matches in the middle overs and picked crucial wickets. Till now, he has taken 75 wickets in 62 matches.
Given how well Shubman Gill tackles spin, it would be interesting to see them face each other in the upcoming match. According to their head-to-head record, Shubman has scored 22 runs off 26 balls by Rashid, who in return has dismissed the former once.