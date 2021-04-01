Shivam Dube looking for extra tips from Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Shivam Dube says he is ready to bat at any position for his team and is looking to get some "extra tips" from the Director Of Cricket Kumara Sangakkara to improve his batting during the IPL beginning on April 9.

Dube, who has featured in one ODI and nine T20s for India, was brought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 4.40 crores during the IPL auction in February. "I think, I have played at many positions, so I don't care much about what I can do, I care much about what teams needs from me," 27-year-old Dube told PTI in an interaction here.

𝘿𝙪𝙨 𝙠𝙖 𝙙𝙪𝙢 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙚! 💪



10 questions faced and answered! 😎



Read more 👇 | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @IamShivamDube — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 30, 2021

"So if they want me to bat up the order, I can bat at any number, early in the innings, and if they want me as a finisher in any game, I can do that also.



"I have played the roles in many formats, like many tournaments of the IPL and domestic and Indian teams also, so I am really free about that."

After the IPL auctions, Sangakkara had said that Dube's batting will be the main focus, and "if there is an opportunity for him to bowl, it would be very rarely and very few overs, if at all." Dube said he is looking forward to getting some "extra-tips" from the Sri Lankan legend, with whom he will be working in the upcoming season.

"Sangakkara has played a lot of cricket and he is going to watch me and going to tell me what I need to add in my game to improve and to be a better left-handed batsman," he said.

"Many things would be there, but from a batting perspective, it would be more from my side to get some extra tips from Sanga (Sangakkara), so I can perform well in the tournament."

Dube said he is solely focused on winning the trophy for his team. "First of all ... if I am playing for any team, I just expect my team and myself to aim for the trophy. I don't expect (anything personally)...because as a professional you know what you want and what teams will give you, what roles you have to play and what you will get from the coach...



"The one thing I would always be grateful for is that I will be playing for Rajasthan and they will be trusting me a lot." The Mumbai all-rounder, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore for two years, believes he could have performed better in the last edition in UAE but said his focus now is to stay in the present and become a better cricketer.

"Competition is a lot for Indian cricketers, so I feel that playing last year's IPL, yes I was on 50-50 note, but it was crucial for me to get into the Indian team because I think all the players were doing good and even, I should have performed much better...," he said.

"I don't think much about getting into the international team, I think if I perform in every game as my team needs, I can be a better batsman. I don't think, what I will get, I just want to be in present." Dube, who is still in quarantine, said he would hit the ground running on Friday or Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals, who had won the inaugural title in 2008, will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12.