Indian Premier League 2021
Rohit Sharma, an IPL legend, turns 34
On his birthday, a quick at the Mumbai skipper's IPL fact-file.
Ever since he exploded on the international scene during India's successful 2007 World T20 campaign in South Africa, the Mumbaikar has grown in stature.
Brimming with talent and with oodles of time to play the strokes of his choice, few have had an impact on white-ball cricket in the manner that Rohit Sharma has.
With an aggregate of 12,060 runs from 338 limited over matches (ODIs and T20) for India, Sharma will go down in the record books as one of the country's finest ever.
As for the IPL itself, Mumbai Indians have blossomed under his leadership, become a formidable franchise, and march on to greater heights every year.
On his 34th birthday, here's a look at Rohit Sharma's IPL fact file.
IPL titles
With three IPL titles as the captain of Mumbai Indians, he is the most successful skipper in the IPL and shares the honour with MS Dhoni.
Rohit Sharma has also won the IPL as a player with Mumbai in 2013, which was incidentally the franchise's maiden IPL title. Also, the 2013 season was a breakthrough tournament for him and saw him score 538 runs.
No.5 on the IPL batting leader board
In 206 IPL games, Rohit Sharma has scored 5,445 runs at a healthy strike rate of 130.41 with forty 50s and one hundred to boot.
No. 4 on the fifties list
With forty fifties, Rohit Sharma is at no.4 on the all-time list of half-centurions. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner are above him on this list.
No.3 on the six hitter's list
With an aggregate of 223 sixes in his IPL career, Rohit Sharma is behind De Villiers and Gayle on the aggregate leader board for the 'maximums'.
A bowling hat-trick
When playing for Deccan Chargers in the 2009 edition of the IPL, Rohit Sharma bowled a two-over spell in a game against Mumbai Indians. While conceding just six runs, he picked up a four-wicket haul including a stunning hat-trick.
The franchises, media, and broadcasters sent in their wishes on Twitter.
Mumbai's next game is on May 1 when they take on Chennai.