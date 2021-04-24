On his birthday, relive the best of Sachin Tendulkar in the IPL

Widely regarded as the greatest to ever play the sport, Sachin Tendulkar has conquered every height that exists in the game of cricket, no matter how dizzying it may seem. The record books and fans sing his name in glory with equal delight and there's hardly a trophy that hasn't been held by the great little man.



However, the one aspect of cricket that did not witness Sachin at his very best is the format of T20I. The shortest format of the sport arrived too late in his career for Master Blaster to embrace it fully and he retired having played just a single T20 International, against South Africa on 1st December 2006.

But that's where the IPL takes center-stage. Choosing not to embrace the newfound frenzy of International T20 cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, did helm the Indian Premier League for the first five seasons.

As wishes continue to pour in on the Master Blaster's birthday, let's take a look at his greatest IPL knocks:

5. Riding on splendour against the Knights, IPL 2009

South Africa hosted IPL 2009 because of the Lok Sabha elections in India that year. On the track of Port Elizabeth, Sachin Tendulkar punished the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers with much disdain.

Tendulkar was at the peak of his powers during the 2003 World Cup held in the country. He invoked the sense of nostalgia in fans once again when he began proceedings with a six cut over point akin to the manner in which he smashed Shoaib Akhtar in that World Cup.

His innings consisted of beautiful stroke-playing all around the park but the major highlight of his 45-ball 68 was his battle against Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis. The mystery spinner had been in red-hot form and had bested several players during the 2007 World T20.

Sachin smashed sixes off Mendis' bowling and along with Sanath Jayasuriya at the other end, put up 127 runs before the first wicket fell.

You can watch the highlights of his innings here.

4. A Royal Charge, IPL 2010

Against Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar displayed his immense maturity and understanding of the game to help Mumbai get out of a difficult situation. Having lost Rayudu and Jayasuriya early, Mumbai were caught in a bit of a pickle. It was then, that the legend took charge and anchored the innings with a steady hand.

Towards the final chapter of his innings, he changed his approach drastically and started taking the game to the bowlers, including Shane Warne. Tendulkar hit three boundaries off Warne in the 19th over and ended up with an 89 not out off just 59 deliveries.

Watch the highlights of his innings here.

3. Dethroning the Kings, IPL 2010