Indian Premier League 2021
Rahul Dravid breaks the internet with new viral ad
The ad, displaying an irate Dravid, has triggered a meme-fest.
With his calm and dignified demeanour, Rahul Dravid has won respect aplenty both on and off the field.
Which is why when Virat Kohli tweeted out what appears to be an ad for a popular payment platform, fans couldn't help but like and share.
The ad features the legendary cricketer in an angry avatar, much to the surprise of the crowds in the ad itself.
Trending on Twitter
The Virat Kohli post is now trending on Twitter and reactions are coming in rather thick and fast.
Former India and Karnataka teammate Dodda Ganesh recalled an incident with Dravid shouting from the dressing room urging him to push for another run as the only other time that he's seen something similar.
Comedian Tanmay Bhat was quick to tweet - "Who wants to see a behind the scene vlog of this".
A meme-fest now unfolding fast on Twitter
With the ad now well and truly viral, a meme-fest has exploded.