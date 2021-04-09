Rahul Dravid breaks the internet with new viral ad

With his calm and dignified demeanour, Rahul Dravid has won respect aplenty both on and off the field.

Which is why when Virat Kohli tweeted out what appears to be an ad for a popular payment platform, fans couldn't help but like and share.

The ad features the legendary cricketer in an angry avatar, much to the surprise of the crowds in the ad itself.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Trending on Twitter

The Virat Kohli post is now trending on Twitter and reactions are coming in rather thick and fast.

Former India and Karnataka teammate Dodda Ganesh recalled an incident with Dravid shouting from the dressing room urging him to push for another run as the only other time that he's seen something similar.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat was quick to tweet - "Who wants to see a behind the scene vlog of this".

Rahul Dravid is one of the nicest, politest people I've had the pleasure of meeting. In the brief few hours, he taught me how to correct my batting stance (I do all my cardio while batting in the nets), was kind enough to share the most fascinating cricketing insights - — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 9, 2021

A meme-fest now unfolding fast on Twitter



With the ad now well and truly viral, a meme-fest has exploded.

Me after seeing this side of Rahul Dravid Sir😌 pic.twitter.com/gorm76Zick — Positive entropy (@EntropyPositive) April 9, 2021





Evryone Shocked After Seeing New Version Of Rahul Dravid..🤯



Meanwhile #RahulDravid to Everyone Be Like...😌😌 pic.twitter.com/R0SCKgP6yd — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 9, 2021





After watching Rahul Dravid in the Cred advertisement



Everyone :-#RahulDravid #Cred pic.twitter.com/abfW0sV716 — Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) April 9, 2021









People don't believe it's Rahul Dravid 🙄

Rahul Dravid : pic.twitter.com/vWiMniEYek — Meet Joshi (@Meet_Joshi26) April 9, 2021





Me after watching CRED ad with Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/xunJ8UulWg — DTS (@DIPTARUN) April 9, 2021



