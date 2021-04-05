Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
QUIZ! Name top 5 individual scores in a losing cause in the IPL
Name all 5 batsmen to have scored the highest runs in a losing cause in the Indian Premier League
Hello, Quizzers!
The record books were rewritten when Fakhar Zaman's valiant effort against South Africa was brought to an end by a controversial run-out. Zaman's knock of 193 is now the record for the highest individual score by a batsman in a losing cause while chasing.
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the horizon, we bring you a free quiz on the same!
Can you name the top 5 batsmen in the IPL to have registered the highest individual score in a losing cause?
Do you have it in you to smash this free quiz out of the park?
