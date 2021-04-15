Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
QUIZ! How well do you remember the clash between RR and DC from 2008?
There's no chance you can complete this free IPL quiz in under 5 minutes!
Hello, Quizzers!
2008 IPL winners - Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on 2020 IPL finalists - Delhi Capitals (DC) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
As the teams prepare themselves, we bring you yet another free quiz!
Question: Name the Playing XI of both RR and DC during their 2008 IPL clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
