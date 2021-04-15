QUIZ! How well do you remember the clash between RR and DC from 2008?

Hello, Quizzers!

2008 IPL winners - Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on 2020 IPL finalists - Delhi Capitals (DC) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As the teams prepare themselves, we bring you yet another free quiz!





Question: Name the Playing XI of both RR and DC during their 2008 IPL clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

