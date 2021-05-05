Never felt so helpless in life: Suresh Raina

Former India international and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman, Suresh Raina, stated that he has 'never felt so helpless in life' following the indefinite postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 yesterday due to multiple bio-bubble breaches.



The 34 year old took to his personal twitter account and tweeted, "This isn't a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person in this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit."

Raina had missed the entire IPL 2020 in UAE due to personal reasons. The southpaw had scored a total of 123 runs in six innings he played before the league was called-off indefinitely.



The postponement of IPL 2021 came after multiple players contracting the covid-19 infection. While the list started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), players from other teams were infected as well.

Apart from the KKR players, Lakshmipathy Balaji and two other members of CSK and Wriddhimann Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad had also tested positive for the virus when the league was postponed. Later, Delhi Captials' (DC) leg-spinner Amit Mishra and CSK batting coach Mike Hussey too were found positive.

India is currently reeling under the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, registering more than 3 lakh cases and thousands of death every day since the past two weeks.