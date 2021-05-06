MS Dhoni will return only after all his CSK teammates reach home safely

Chennai Super Kings captain and former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has told his CSK teammates and assured them that he will be overseeing that each and every player of his team leaving for home safely and securely. Dhoni will be the last person to depart for home from the CSK camp.

In a video call with his teammates, Dhoni has said that he will wait for the foreigners to leave first and the other Indian players next before he goes home from Delhi, where the team is based.



"Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure," a member of CSK told The Indian Express. CSK has organised a charter flight to ferry its players from Mumbai. A ten-seater aircraft took some of its players to Mumbai and Rajkot in the morning. Later in the evening, another flight was arranged to take players to Bangalore and Chennai. Dhoni will leave for his hometown Ranchi on Thursday evening.

Actually this is courtsey as per Indian Culture, consider a function at house, first guests leave n then the rest. I m proud of Dhoni,u can't abandon the foreign players n leave for ur home. This is not done,I m surprised how some of the other Indian senior players hv gone home — Piyush Shukla (@pshuklarocks) May 6, 2021

Mumbai Indians will be sending their overseas players by chartered flights. These flights will be leaving for New Zealand, West Indies via South Africa. According to Cricbuzz, they have invited other overseas players to join them. Mumbai Indians has a sizable population of Kiwi cricketers this includes Trent Boult, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Shane Bond and they are likely to be joined by other Kiwi cricketers from other teams. Meanwhile, one aircraft will take off for Trinidad (where Kieron Pollard lives). It will travel to West Indies via Johannesburg in South Africa where they will offload a number of South African cricketers-Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen. This flight will leave in the next 24 to 48 hours. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad players boarded commercial flights to their respective destinations. Many players took cabs to reach their respective destinations – from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and from Delhi to Punjab.

