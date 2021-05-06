Laxmi Ratan Shukla donates IPL commentary fees for COVID relief in West Bengal

Former India all-rounder and Sports Minister of West Bengal Laxmi Ratan Shukla did his bit in the fight against COVID-19. Shukla, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today (May 6), took to Twitter and announced that he will be donating his commentary fees of IPL 2021 to the West Bengal's Chief Minister Relief Fund. The tournament was suspended on Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases in different camps.



Shukla, who quit politics earlier in the year, was Bengal's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister from 2016 to 2021. He didn't contest the 2021 elections.

Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly Donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation ,from my end for my people🙏WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS — Laxmi Ratan Shukla (@Lshukla6) May 6, 2021

