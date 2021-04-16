IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: The numbers that matter

Rattled by an inspired opening burst from Deepak Chahar, Punjab never really recovered.

The batting crumbled under the weight of the Chennai bowling and only Shahrukh Khan showed some resistance with a spirited 47 (36).

With no demons in the wicket, Chennai made short work of the 106 run-chase.

Faf du Plessis, unbeaten on 36 and the stylish Moeen Ali (46 (31), ensured that Chennai pocketed full points on the night.

Here are all the numbers that made the record books for this IPL 2021 encounter between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

200th game for CSK

The match against Punjab Kings was the 200th for MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings colours. 176 of those have come in the IPL and 24 in the Champions League.

199 matches as skipper

The match was also Dhoni's 199th match as a Chennai Super Kings skipper.

Four-for in the 50th IPL match

Playing his 50th IPL match, Deepak Chahar took 4/13. This has happened just once before, in 2012, when Siddharth Trivedi took 4/2 in his 50th IPL game (RR vs RCB).

Most wickets in the first six overs…

Since IPL 2017, five bowlers have taken over twenty aggregate wickets in the first six overs.

And with a total of 36 wickets, Deepak Chahar leads this pack. The others that follow are Umesh Yadav (25), Trent Boult (24), Sandeep Sharma (23) and McClenaghan (21).

The first to start with two ducks

Nicholas Pooran was out for a 1st ball duck in Punjab's first game of IPL 2021. And against Chennai on the night, he was dismissed off the very second ball that he faced – for a duck again.

In doing so, he is now the first-ever to start an IPL season with two straight ducks.

22 run-outs

Ravindra Jadeja has now effected 22 runs-outs – the most in the history of IPL.

