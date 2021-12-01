Cricket
IPL 2022 Mega-Auction: Released Players XI for whom teams will break the bank
Some of the biggest names in international cricket were released by the 8 IPL teams on Tuesday. They will go into the mega-auction list and may attract some historic bids when the hammer comes down in a month's time.
A total of 27 players were retained by the eight previously existing IPL teams on Tuesday, which means all the rest of their squads - which includes some of the biggest names in international cricket - have been released into the mega-auction pool.
These players may attract some record-breaking deals as the ten IPL teams bid on them in the auction before IPL 2022. Conversely, the two new teams - based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will also be looking to make their picks from among these high-profile names for their first three picks - which they have to announce by December 25. There is also the chance - if these released players are not picked by Lucknow and Ahmedabad.
We try to pick out the best XI of players (including 4 overseas options) from among the players who are currently without contracts: (stats sourced from HowSTAT)
1 - David Warner - former captain of SRH, also played for DC in the past
Innings: 150
Not Outs: 19
Aggregate: 5449
Highest Score: 126
Average: 41.60
2 - KL Rahul - former captain of PBKS, also played for RCB, SRH
Innings: 85
Not Outs: 16
Aggregate: 3273
Highest Score: 132*
Average: 47.43
3 - Shubman Gill - formerly contracted to KKR, thought to be long-term captaincy option
Innings: 55
Not Outs: 10
Aggregate: 1417
Highest Score: 76
Average: 31.49
4 - Shreyas Iyer - former captain of DC
Innings: 87
Not Outs: 12
Aggregate: 2375
Highest Score: 96
Average: 31.67
5 - Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper) - formerly contracted to MI, Gujarat Lions
Innings: 56
Not Outs: 5
Aggregate: 1452
Highest Score: 99
Average: 28.47
6 - Ben Stokes - formerly contracted to Rajasthan Royals*, Rising Pune Supergiant
Innings: 42
Not Outs: 6
Aggregate: 920
Highest Score: 107*
Average: 25.56
Runs Conceded: 974
Wickets: 28
Average: 34.79
Economy Rate: 8.56
7 - Hardik Pandya - formerly contracted to MI
Innings: 85
Not Outs: 31
Aggregate: 1476
Highest Score: 91
Average: 27.33
Runs Conceded: 1313
Wickets: 42
Average: 31.26
Economy Rate: 9.07
8 - Rashid Khan - formerly contracted to SRH
Overs: 302.0
Runs Conceded: 1912
Wickets: 93
Average: 20.56
Economy Rate: 6.33
Strike Rate: 19.48
9 - Jofra Archer - formerly contracted to RR
Overs: 137.3
Runs Conceded: 981
Wickets: 46
Average: 21.33
Economy Rate: 7.13
Strike Rate: 17.93
10 - Harshal Patel - formerly contracted to RCB, DC
Overs: 210.4
Runs Conceded: 1808
Wickets: 78
Average: 23.18
Economy Rate: 8.58
Strike Rate: 16.21
11 - Yuzvendra Chahal - formerly contracted to RCB, MI
Overs: 408.0
Runs Conceded: 3097
Wickets: 139
Average: 22.28
Economy Rate: 7.59
Strike Rate: 17.61
Full list of players retained:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 48 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 48 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 68 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 48 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)
Balance purse: Rs. 57 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 47.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 62 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)
Balance purse: Rs 72 crore