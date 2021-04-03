IPL 2021: Where to buy team jerseys from and price

IPL is the season for T20, it is the season for non-stop entertainment and everyday celebrations.

And no celebrations are complete without the mandatory dash of team colour.



The team jerseys bring your closer to the teams and unite you with the stars.



So if you're wondering where to pick up your respective team jersey, read on, for we bring you all the details to help you buy your IPL team jersey right here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

With Puma coming on board as the official kit sponsor of RCB, Bangalore will begin a new chapter.

The famous Puma logo shall feature on the RCB red jersey sleeve in IPL 2021.

Puma has signed a mega INR.100 Crore deal with Virat Kohli back in 2017 and this deal with RCB appears to be a logical extension for the brand.

This deal also gives Puma the exclusive rights to retail all RCB merchandise.



Where to buy the RCB team jersey

The official RCB jerseys will go up on sale at https://www.royalchallengers.com/ in the first week of April, just ahead of Bangalore's opening fixture against the Mumbai Indians on April 9.

In parallel, they will also be available on https://in.puma.com/in/en/home



Mumbai Indians

The famous 'paltan' are the defending champions and a fan-favourite.

Such is their popularity that the blue jersey with gold stripes has become synonymous with the franchise with the team sporting the distinct colours year after year.

Where to buy the Mumbai Indians team jersey

Official Mumbai Indians jerseys are merchandise can be orders on https://www.mumbaiindians.com/ and at https://www.thesouledstore.com/artists/mumbai-indians

Products range include match replica jerseys (INR. 1,999), joggers (INR. 999), training shorts (INR. 799) and polo shirts (INR. 899).



Fan jerseys and masks are available as well.



Chennai Super Kings

With three IPL titles in their kitty and MS Dhoni at the helm, CSK is one of the most popular IPL franchises there is.

Therefore, their bright yellow jerseys are the most sought after each year.



This year, their jersey has been styled by Myntra and features camouflage straps on the shoulders as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

Where to buy the CSK team jersey



All the official CSK merchandise, jerseys included, are now available on www.chennaisuperkings.com

Official merchandise ranges from match-replica jerseys, jackets, polo shirts, backpacks and phone covers to collectables like mugs and even action figures.



The CSK match-replica jerseys are priced at INR. 2,239. Meanwhile, the CSK Official polo shirt is priced at INR.838 and the camouflage t-shirt retails for INR.629.



Additionally, CSK fan jerseys are also available at The Souled Store and fancode.com

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Not very many changes will take place to Hyderabad's jersey for IPL 2021.

Coolwinks Sunglasses and JK Lakshmi Cement hop aboard as their title sponsors and tow along with Dream11, Ralco Tyres and Valvoline.

Where to buy the Sunrisers Hyderabad team jerseys

Fan jerseys are available on https://shop.fancode.com/

The site boasts of a variety of SRH merchandise. From polo shirts and round necks to training jerseys and masks, they have it all.



Shirts range from INR. 599 to INR.799. Masks are priced at INR. 349.



Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR unveiled their jersey for IPL 2021 on March 30.

With Worgn Active as their official merchandise and lifestyle partner, KKR takes bold strides into IPL 2021.

Where to buy the Kolkata Knight Riders team jerseys

The official KKR jersey and merchandise will be available shortly on https://shop.kkr.in/

Meanwhile, fans jerseys are available on Amazon, Flipkart and The Souled Store.



Kings Punjab

The Punjab franchise has a noticeably new name and a new logo. With it, they will be hoping that their fortunes change in tow as well.

Where to buy the Kings Punjab team jerseys



www.t10sports.com is the official manufacturer of the Punjab Kings jerseys and it's on their websites that fans can grab the team jerseys.

Fans can pick from a range of match-jerseys (INR. 1,499), training jerseys (INR. 1,299), fan jerseys (INR. 699), tracksuit jackets (INR. 2,999), travel jerseys (INR. 2,499) and polo shirts (INR. 1,499).

Fan jerseys for Punjab Kings are also available at fancode.com



Delhi Capitals

Armed with a new captain at the helm, the Delhi squad promises an attractive brand of cricket this year.

Their jersey features a prominent three-tiger insignia and bright red lines running down the sleeves.

Where to buy the Delhi Capitals team jerseys

The official Delhi Capitals jerseys can be bought at https://www.delhicapitals.in/shop

The match-replica jerseys are priced at INR. 1,099. Meanwhile, polo shirts and fan jerseys retail for INR. 799 and INR. 599 respectively.



Also, fans may also pick up fan-jerseys at fancode.com



Rajasthan Royals

In 2020, Rajasthan turned up in their brand new pink outfits. It was a deviation from their traditional blue kit.

As the season progressed, the fans grew accustomed to the change and in IPL 2021, Rajasthan is all set to reprise their pink kit.

Our cameraman wanted to apologise for the jersey teaser earlier. 🥺



Training jersey chalegi? ☺️#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/KOAMiPcJGG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 1, 2021

Where to buy the Rajasthan Royals team jerseys



Fan jerseys for Rajasthan Royals can be picked up at fancode.com

On offer are match replica jerseys (INR. 799), fan jerseys (INR. 599), Polo Shirts (INR. 799), Training Jersey (INR. 799) and masks (INR. 349).

So there you go, now that you know where to pick up your team jersey, you're all set for the summer blockbuster.