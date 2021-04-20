IPL 2021: Watch Warner and Williamson join Rashid's Ramadan fast

In a rare glimpse of behind the scenes camaraderie between players at IPL 2021, a new video is quickly winning hearts.

In an Instagram Reel posted by Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan, David Warner and Kane Williamson appear to have observed a fast in keeping with the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

The video has already amassed over 1 Million views and gives a glimpse of how teams bond in the bio-bubble.

It is believed that Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed are all fasting at the moment while turning out for Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

The video shows the Afghan spinner accompanied by the Aussie and Kiwi batting stalwarts.

While it wasn't clear if Warner and Williamson did indeed observe the fast and what the duration was, they appear to be visibly fatigued in the video.

"I am very thirsty and very hungry. My mouth is so dry," said Warner.

As for Williamson, all that he could manage was a thumbs up, a rise smile and a "very good thanks."

After three straight losses, Hyderabad languishes at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table.

They have found run-chases extremely hard and repeated batting collapses mean that they now need to find ways to claw themselves back into contention.

Their next fixture is on April 21, when they take on Punjab Kings.