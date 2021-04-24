IPL 2021: Boult and Rana top this unusual leaderboard

The IPL 2021 bandwagon is well and truly underway.

The first 17-matches played out at Mumbai's Wankhede and Chennai's Chepauk have dished out contrasting fares.

While high-scoring games have been played out at Mumbai, the bowlers have made merry at the Chepauk.

If stroke-making has been the order of the day at the Wankhede, down south at the Chepauk, batsmen have had to exercise caution.

Here's a compilation of some of the key numbers from IPL 2021 thus far.

The long and high

A total of 217 sixes have been struck thus far with the longest being measured at 105 meters.

The fastest ball

At 146.71 kmph, Kolkata's Pat Cummins has bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2021. At 146.60kmph, teammate Prasidh Krishna comes a close second.

Runs galore

A total of 5,534 runs have been scored so far and 3,234 of those have come from boundaries.

Wickets and dot-balls

A total of 218 wickets have been taken and 1,478 dot balls have been sent down by the bowlers.

Mumbai's Trent Boult has bowled 56 dot-balls, the most so far.

De Villiers, the best striker

With a strike rate of 189.39, the South African leads the pack.

8⃣2️⃣* off 4️⃣4️⃣ 🤯#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1⃣9⃣, the Superman put on a show at the Chinnaswamy, as RCB defeated Punjab 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/AHRL0XGDUy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2021

No super-overs just yet



IPL 2021 continues to wait for its first super over and we've witnessed just one last-ball finish thus far.

The Chennai bowlers at fault

Shardul Thakur has sent down the most wide-balls – 10. Meanwhile, his teammate from Chennai, Sam Curran, has conceded 9 sixes – the most again.

Incidentally, Shardul Thakur has also conceded the most boundaries – 23.

The no-ball club

Three bowlers are a part of this club – Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshal Patel. All of them have bowled 3 no-balls each in IPL 2021.

RCBs opening joys

After 17-matches, Bangalore has the highest run-rate for the opening partnership at 159.21.

With a run-rate of 156.02, Delhi follows close behind.

Two ends of the batting spectrum

Kolkata's Nitish Rana is guilty of having played out the most dot balls in IPL 2021 so far – 56.

At the other end of the spectrum, Shikhar Dhawan has the most boundaries (29) and Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow, the most sixes (10).

If you have beaten COVID-19, you have the power to save a life. #ProjectPlasma - A joint initiative by #DelhiCapitals and @FeverFMOfficial encourages you to donate your plasma.



And as @SDhawan25 says, let's defeat this pandemic with positivity 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/gCzH2FIsBh — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 24, 2021

The most ducks



The West Indian Nicholas Pooran is yet to score a run for Punjab in IPL 2021. His scores read as follows – 0 (1 ball) vs Rajasthan, 0 (2 balls) vs Chennai and 0 (without facing a ball) vs Hyderabad.

(With inputs from iplt20.com and @mohanstatsman)