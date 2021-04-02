IPL 2021: The corporate bigwigs that power your favourite IPL team

In 2020, IPL viewership soared to a new high with over a staggering 550 million viewers tuning in.

Come April 9 and with the entire nation expected to be glued to their television sets to watch the Indian Premier League 2021, the tide is only expected to soar.

After being staged in the UAE last year, the summer bonanza is set to return to India in 2021 and promises the usual dose of heady T20 action.



But despite being staged in India, fans will not be permitted inside the stadiums. Therefore, franchises are set to lose anywhere between INR 20 to 40 crores in ticket-sale revenues.

Sponsorship, therefore, becomes vital for each of the teams.

Needless to say, television viewership helps the various franchises mobilise the much-needed funds to run their enterprise.



"We are expecting almost 40% increase on sponsorship revenues this year. The response is fabulous from the sponsors on the back of super-successful IPL 2020", said Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals.



Team jerseys and sponsors

While the cricket itself grabs the eyeballs through the course of the tournament, in the lead up to the tournament, fans also eagerly await the launch of the team kit.



Additionally, another area that evokes curiosity is the brand names that feature on the team jerseys and the companies that sponsor the IPL team.



So here's a quick look at all the team jerseys and respective team sponsors for IPL 2021.



Mumbai Indians

• Principal Sponsors: DHL Express and Samsung



• Associate Sponsors: Jio, Astral Pipes, Marriott Bonvoy,

• Official Sponsors: USHA, Dairy Milk, Kingfisher Calenders, Mai Dubai, Colgate, William Lawson's Music CDs, Dream11, MakeMyTrip, Kotak, Myntra, boat, Performax, ESA, DNA Networks, Radio City 91.1 FM and Fever 104 FM.

Additionally, DHL Express, Phone Pe and BKT Tyres will back Mumbai Indians this year.



Royal Challengers Bangalore

• Title Sponsor: Muthoot Fincorp



• Principal Sponsors: PUMA, Myntra, JIO, Exide and Nuvoco DP World

• Associate Partners: MPL, MAX Life Insurance, Lifebuoy, Astral Pipes,

• Official Partners: MakeMyTrip, Kingfisher Calenders, Mai Dubai, MILO, EUME, boat, , MediBuddy, DNA Networks, NVY, Royal Challengers Sports Drink, iB Cricket, Dark Fantasy, Dava India, ON – Optimum Nutrition, Swiggy Instamart and Rainbow Milk.

Also, Phone Pe and BKT Tyres will also throw in their weight behind RCB this year.



Chennai Super Kings

• Principal Sponsors: India Cements, Gulf, British Empire, The Muthoot Group, Clear Shampoo, Nippon Paint and Jio.



• Associate Sponsors: Dream11, EUME, Equitas, Boost, BKT, Mai Dubai.

• Digital Partners: FanPlay IoT, iB Cricket, Lupisafe, Fast&Up, and NOVA.

• Radio Partners: Hello FM and Fever FM.

• Merchandise Partners: Muthoot Precious Metals Corporation, Nasher Miles, Cover It Up, Levista, The Souled Store, Sonata, NAC Jewellers, Lilliputian Hub, boat, ASAP, SEVEN and Kaadoo.

Also sponsoring the fan-favourites this year are Myntra, Phone Pe and BKT Tyres.



Delhi Capitals

• Principal Sponsors: EbixCash, JSW Group, APL Apollo Steel Pipes.



• Other Sponsors and Partners: Colgate, Bodycare, Nissan, Dream11, Jio, acko, OkCredit, BondTite (Astral Adhesives), Livinguard, Kotak, BKT, boat, Coca Cola and FanCode Shop.

Additionally, Phone Pe and BKT Tyres will sponsor the franchise this year.



Rajasthan Royals

• Principal Sponsors: Expo 2020 Dubai, Nine Sanitary Napkins, TV9 Bharatvarsh, KEI Wires & Cables and JIO.



• Associate Sponsors: Colgate, BigBasket and Alics apis honey

• Official Partners: Kingfisher, Dream11, BKT

• Merchandise Partners: Fandom, FanCode Shop, The Souled Store, Gully and PLUS.

• Official Suppliers: Yellow Panther, Sportz Interactive, ia (Interactive Avenues) and epiphany.

• Media Partners: UAE City 1016 and Big FM 92.7.

The logo of Expo 2020 Dubai will feature prominently on the Rajasthan Royals jersey this year.



Kings Punjab

• Title Sponsor: Ebixcash

• Principal Sponsors: Royal Stag Music Cds, Dream11, JIO, Fena Detergent and boat.

• Official Partners: Stylam, BKT, FanCode Shop, T10 Sports (Offical Kit and Merchandise Partner), Colgate (Smile Partner), CocaCola (Uplifting Partner) and Kingfisher Premium (Good Times Partner).

Kolkata Knight Riders

• Principal Sponsor: Mobile Premier League (MPL)



• Official Sponsors: , Lux Cozi, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Astral Pipes, JIO, Royal Stag Music Cds, Greenply, Colgate and Medimix.

• Official Partners: Mai Dubai, Kingfisher Calander, BKT, iB Cricket.

• Merchandise Partners: Suniti Industries Ltd, Boat, Cricfig, Fanhood, The Souled Store, Gully.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

• Title Sponsor: JK Lakshmi Cement



• Principal Sponsors: Jio (Official Telecom Partner), TCL (Official Sponsor), Dream11, Ralco Tyres, Valvoline and Nerolac.

• Other Sponsors: Jai Raj Steel (Official Strength Partner) and Colgate (Smile Partner)

• Official Partners: Kotak Bank, Spektacom, FanCode Shop (Official Fan Merchandise Partner), Tyka (Offical Kit Partner), iB Cricket (VR Gaming Partner), Tenali Double Horse (Official Stamina Partner) and Mai Dubai (Offical Water Partner).