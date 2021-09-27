IPL 2021: SRH vs RR – Stats and numbers that matter





Jason Roy joins an exclusive club

Making his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Roy commandeered the run chase and scored a magnificent half-century. In fact, he became only the second player since Shikhar Dhawan in 2013 to score 50+ on his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jason Roy also scored more runs tonight than his previous four IPL innings combined!

The Powerplay determines a lot

Jason Roy straightaway making an impact for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Brilliant powerplay for them. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2021





Sunrisers Hyderabad got off the blocks pretty quickly against Rajasthan Royals. With the introduction of Jason Roy who accompanied Wriddhiman Saha, SRH were up 63/1 inside the first six overs. This was their highest Powerplay score in IPL 2021 and SRH went on to win only their second IPL 2021 match on the basis of their performance in the Powerplay.

Funnily enough, it was also the most expensive Powerplay for Rajasthan Royals this season which didn't help the fact that they were defending a low total.

Sanju Samson loves playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sanju Samson played a breath-taking knock of 82 runs against SRH [Source: IPL]





Sanju Samson was at his very best against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He inflicted plenty of damage with a knock of 82 runs from 57 deliveries! Samson's innings included seven boundaries and three sixes. With that innings, the Rajasthan Royals captain became the highest run-scorer against SRH with 615 runs coming against the Hyderabadi franchise.

Shane Watson with 566 and Virat Kohli with 564 runs are next on the list.



Yashasvi Jaiswal shines bright

Yashasvi Jaiswal provided Rajasthan Royals with a bright start in the match. The youngster scored 36 runs off 23 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six. His run rate of 8.70 runs per over since the resumption of IPL 2021 has been considerably higher than his run rate in the first half of the league (7.92).

Sunrisers Hyderabad's night

Against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad had to chase 165 to get to their second win of the season. They managed to do just that and ended up scripting their highest successful chase since 2020, second-highest successful run chase since 2019, and third-highest successful run chase since 2018. That tells a story, doesn't it?