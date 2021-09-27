Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: SRH vs RR - Social media reacts as SRH wins in a nail-biter
The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the back of brilliant knocks from Kane Williamson and Jason Roy, win in a thriller against RR
The Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled out all the stops to win in an absolute nail-biter against the Rajasthan Royals. A massive inning from Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson set the Royals up for a huge win, but decisive knocks from Kane Williamson and debutant Jason Roy turned the tide for the team from the land of spice.
Here is how Social media reacted to the thriller
