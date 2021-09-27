IPL 2021: SRH vs RR - Social media reacts as SRH wins in a nail-biter

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled out all the stops to win in an absolute nail-biter against the Rajasthan Royals. A massive inning from Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson set the Royals up for a huge win, but decisive knocks from Kane Williamson and debutant Jason Roy turned the tide for the team from the land of spice.



Here is how Social media reacted to the thriller

#SRH may be out of playoffs race but they can definitely make other teams chances worse. And they did today in #SRHvRR #SRHvsRR game. Well played Jason Roy and Williamson. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 27, 2021





#SRH's last two chases of targets in excess of 160 have now been against #RR.



Before today, their last such chase was 199 against RR at Hyderabad on 29 Mar 2019#IPL2021 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/YtvFbeIqOn — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 27, 2021













Today's win mean SRH can qualify without even NRR coming into play, provided:

🔸#SRH win all their remaining 4 games

🔸#MI #RR #KKR #PBKS all win exactly one match each — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 27, 2021





Four teams on 8 points after 10 games! #SRH have done #MI, #KKR and #PunjabKings a huge favour with today's result. It could come down to NRR again for the fourth qualifier — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021





That's one way to announce yourself on debut! A well-deserved Man of the Match award for @JasonRoy20 for his knock of 60 off 42 balls. 🧡#SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oM9AsigeTH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 27, 2021









Hy-der. abad night for Rajasthan.

The Sunrisers still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.#IPL2021 #SRHvsRR — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 27, 2021





Finally We made it, superb show by everyone @SunRisers ordering Hyderabadi biryani 😉 #OrangeArmy #SRHvsRR — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) September 27, 2021



