IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB- Social Media reacts as SRH wins in a thriller

The Sun Risers Hyderabad pulled out all the stops to win in a thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the back of brilliant knocks by Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson. The SRH bowling unit kept their end of the bargain as they restricted the renowned RCB batting unit to 137/6 after brilliant bowling spells by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul. Unfortunately, it seems like a case of too little too late for the Sunrisers, going into the business end of the tournament.

Here are the best reactions from social media

#DelhiCapitals confirmed a spot in the top-2. Highly unlikely that #RCB can reach the top-2 now. #SRH has spoiled at least one party…can they spoil another one a couple of days from now? By the way, I'm accepting memes today too 🥳🥳 #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2021





Doesn't matter where you are at the points table, you can beat any team. Beauty of this amazing game. Good win by @SunRisers good to see Bhuvi bowling difficult overs, He is getting better with each game he plays. #RCBvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 6, 2021









#RCB would need to beat #DelhiCapitals by around 113 runs and require #PBKS to beat #CSK by the same margin to finish in the top two.#RCBvSRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 6, 2021





Holder. That over set it up for Hyderabad. Good to see from an Indian standpoint Bhuvi defend the score in the last over. #RCBvsSRH — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 6, 2021





The ball is gripping, strokeplay isn't easy but #SRH might be a 10-15 short. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021





At 153kmph by Umran Malik, is this the fastest delivery by an Indian ever? #SRHvsRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 6, 2021





I get they've qualified, but how on earth does RCB always leave AB to try and preform miracles — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 6, 2021





Woohoooo we won 😘😘😘 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 6, 2021





This is a @BhuviOfficial and @Jaseholder98 appreciation post. Incredible bowling in the last two overs! — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2021





You don't see this very often - with someone like de Villiers at the crease you expect 13 off the last 6 a cakewalk! Well bowled @BhuviOfficial #SRHvsRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 6, 2021



















