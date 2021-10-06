Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB- Social Media reacts as SRH wins in a thriller
Social media erupted after SRH's victory against RCB, here are the best reactions
The Sun Risers Hyderabad pulled out all the stops to win in a thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the back of brilliant knocks by Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson. The SRH bowling unit kept their end of the bargain as they restricted the renowned RCB batting unit to 137/6 after brilliant bowling spells by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul. Unfortunately, it seems like a case of too little too late for the Sunrisers, going into the business end of the tournament.
Here are the best reactions from social media
