Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB- Social Media reacts as SRH wins in a thriller

Social media erupted after SRH's victory against RCB, here are the best reactions

SRH captain Kane Williamson (Source: The Quint)
By

Ananth Narasimman

Published: 6 Oct 2021 6:24 PM GMT

The Sun Risers Hyderabad pulled out all the stops to win in a thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the back of brilliant knocks by Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson. The SRH bowling unit kept their end of the bargain as they restricted the renowned RCB batting unit to 137/6 after brilliant bowling spells by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul. Unfortunately, it seems like a case of too little too late for the Sunrisers, going into the business end of the tournament.

Here are the best reactions from social media
















Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Cricket 
