IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR – Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third fixture of IPL 2021.



Both the teams have tasted prior success in the Indian Premier League. While Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first and only IPL in 2016, Kolkata Knight Riders were victorious on two occasions, in 2012 and 2014. SRH finished third in the group stages of IPL 2020, having won seven out of their 14 games. In the playoff stages, they got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator but were unable to defeat Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier. SRH have also opted for stability this season and did not make too many moves in the IPL 2021 Auction. KKR, meanwhile, narrowly missed the playoff places because of their Net Run Rate. Eoin Morgan was handed the captaincy of the side in the middle of the season and he'd be hoping to set a clear tone for the two-time champions in IPL 2021. Wondering which players to choose in your SRH vs KKR Fantasy Playing XI? Don't worry, we've got you covered here. IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Fantasy Playing XI Jonny Bairstow (9 Credits)

Jonny Bairstow has been in incredible form lately. He scored runs for fun during the recent white-ball series against India. Bairstow even smashed a ton in the ODI matches. In just two IPL seasons, the wicket-keeper batsman has scored 790 runs at an average of over 41 and a strike rate of 142.34. David Warner (10.5 Credits) David Warner is among the best batsmen in IPL history. He is the only player to win the Orange Cap twice and third-highest scorer in the tournament with 5254 runs. Nitish Rana (8.5 Credits) Nitish Rana has a solid domestic record and has been an important asset for Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-handed batsman has scored over 300 runs in each of the last four seasons and has a strike rate over 135 in his IPL career. Shubman Gill (9 Credits)

This is no longer a statement from Shubman Gill. It's a declaration. He's no longer the next big thing. He's The Big Thing #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill is the most important top-order batsman for KKR. He's usually the one responsible for setting the tone of the innings. Gill made an excellent impression on his international debut in Australia and will not be short on confidence.

Andre Russell (10 Credits) Andre Russell is among the most destructive all-rounders in the IPL. He has scored runs at an average close to 30 and has a strike rate over 182. Dre Russ was at his destructive best in IPL 2019 when he scored 510 runs at an average of over 56 and had a strike rate of over 204. He has also picked up 61 wickets in 74 IPL matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 Credits)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the IPL Purple Cap twice. [Credits: India.com]

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the IPL Purple Cap twice in his career. He has picked up 136 wickets in just 121 matches and is unstoppable when he's in form. Bhuvi was also impressive during the recent series against England.

Pat Cummins (9 Credits)

Fewest Test inns to reach 150 wickets (Aus)



Grimmett 49

Warne 55

Lillee 59

MacGill 59

CUMMINS 59#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 19, 2020

Pat Cummins is one of the best fast-bowlers in the world in the longer formats of the game and will be hoping to make the same impact in the IPL. In IPL 2020, he picked up 12 wickets in 14 matches and will be seeking better returns with the ball. Cummins is also a more than handy batsman and ended up scoring a half-century last season.

Rashid Khan (9.5 Credits) Rashid Khan is one of the most successful spin-bowlers in IPL history and holds the record for the best economy rate in the competition – 6.24 runs per over. He's absolutely crucial to the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup and has picked up 75 wickets in 62 games. T Natarajan (8.5 Credits)

T Natarajan had a breakthrough season in IPL 2020 and was also impressive in the national colours. [Credits: Scroll]

T Natarajan was a major find of IPL 2020. He impressed so much with his yorkers that he was called up to the Indian squad for the tour of Australia and Natarajan hasn't had to look back since. He has shone whenever he has been provided with responsibility and would be hoping to deceive more batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers in this year's edition.



Kamlesh Nagarkoti (8 Credits) Kamlesh Nagarkoti is an exciting, young fast bowler for KKR who continues to improve with every game. Last season, he played 10 matches and picked up five wickets. Nagarkoti has tremendous potential and much will be expected from him this season. SRH vs KKR Multiplier Picks Captain: David Warner

David Warner has won the IPL Orange Cap a record thrice. [Credits: Cricket Addictor]

The last time David Warner scored below 500 runs in an IPL season was seven years ago. That's everything you need to know about his consistency and domination in the tournament.



Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Andre Russell won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2019 and much will be expected from him this season. [Credits: Scroll]

While Andre Russell looked off-colour in the UAE last season, we're all familiar with the havoc he has caused on Indian tracks before. In 2019, he hit 52 sixes, becoming only the second player after Chris Gayle to accomplish this humongous feat. When Russell gets in the groove, the rain of sixes does not stop easily.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Tips

And that is our Dream11 lineup for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Good luck to all of you.

