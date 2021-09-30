Top
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK- social media reacts as CSK wins in a nail-biter

The Chennai Super Kings dominated from the get-go as they cruised to yet another convincing win against SRH

Faf du Plessis led CSK to yet another dominating win
By

Ananth Narasimman

Published: 30 Sep 2021 5:52 PM GMT

The Chennai Super Kings left it late in a nail-biting victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A brilliant partnership from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis set the base for CSK's win, along with a blazing spell from Josh Hazelwood. Chennai continues to go from strength to strength prior to the latter stages of the tournament.

Here is how social media reacted to CSK's victory














Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Cricket 
