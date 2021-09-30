IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK- social media reacts as CSK wins in a nail-biter

The Chennai Super Kings left it late in a nail-biting victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A brilliant partnership from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis set the base for CSK's win, along with a blazing spell from Josh Hazelwood. Chennai continues to go from strength to strength prior to the latter stages of the tournament.

Here is how social media reacted to CSK's victory

Is anyone batting better than Ruturaj in the second leg of #IPL2021? May be…Sanju. Anyone else? Thoughts? #CSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 30, 2021





W, W, W, W, W, W, W



Last 7 Games for @ChennaiIPL in the UAE!



The #Yellove Men are on the pedal and are steadily marching towards a top 2 finish!



One or the other delivers it for #CSK time and again! #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 #SRHvsCSK — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 30, 2021





Good old times. Good effort by the SunRisers to make a match out of it but Dhoni finishes off in style and Chennai qualify for the play-offs for the 11th time in 12 seasons. Outstanding #CSKvsSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 30, 2021





This feeling called #CSk❤️✌🏽 — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) September 30, 2021





Josh Hazlewood ➜ 4-0-24-3

Dwayne Bravo ➜ 4-0-17-2



What a day for CSK's pace duo 🙌#IPL2021 | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/7aEzpZKc7e — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2021





Dwayne Bravo has been a CHAMPION since the IPL restart 🕺 pic.twitter.com/5zhyhSL7Af — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2021









Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn't over yet..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021









Vintage #csk and Qualifying to play offs. Good old story! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 30, 2021













Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs in,



2008 ✅

2009 ✅

2010 ✅

2011 ✅

2012 ✅

2013 ✅

2014 ✅

2015 ✅

2018 ✅

2019 ✅

2020 ❌

2021 ✅



Extraordinary. #IPL2021 | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/uTJjejzMwm — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2021



