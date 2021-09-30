Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK- social media reacts as CSK wins in a nail-biter
The Chennai Super Kings dominated from the get-go as they cruised to yet another convincing win against SRH
The Chennai Super Kings left it late in a nail-biting victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A brilliant partnership from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis set the base for CSK's win, along with a blazing spell from Josh Hazelwood. Chennai continues to go from strength to strength prior to the latter stages of the tournament.
Here is how social media reacted to CSK's victory
