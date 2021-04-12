Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR: Post-match reactions
Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad and Prasidh Krishna won praise for their performances.
Several people made an impression in the SRH vs KKR fixture on April 11.
Nitish Rana bagged bragging rights for the night with his stellar top-order man-of-the-match performance.
Then there was Rahul Tripathi's 53 (29) which provided the much-needed impetus to the KKR side.
Manish Pandey took an important catch to send back Andre Russell and then followed it up with a half-century.
Thereafter, Prasidh Krishna took 2/35 and despite some breathtaking hitting from Abdul Samad in the fag end of the match, Andre Russell held his nerve in the final over to help close out the game for KKR.
Here are all the post-match reactions to the 10-runs KKR victory, their 100th in IPL history.
