IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR: Post-match reactions

Several people made an impression in the SRH vs KKR fixture on April 11.

Nitish Rana bagged bragging rights for the night with his stellar top-order man-of-the-match performance.

Then there was Rahul Tripathi's 53 (29) which provided the much-needed impetus to the KKR side.

Manish Pandey took an important catch to send back Andre Russell and then followed it up with a half-century.

Thereafter, Prasidh Krishna took 2/35 and despite some breathtaking hitting from Abdul Samad in the fag end of the match, Andre Russell held his nerve in the final over to help close out the game for KKR.

Here are all the post-match reactions to the 10-runs KKR victory, their 100th in IPL history.

A win to begin and that too in Chennai...couldn't have asked for a better start!#SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/XkDJ6uCyct — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 11, 2021





Many boxes ticked for @KKRiders. So many stars there and yet, they found others to play decisive roles. Rana, Tripathi and Prasidh Krishna. Like the look of the team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021





I think @SunRisers wanted a bit more from Manish Pandey. He had to play the lead role and provide the finish. And, I have no doubt they will play Samad a bit higher. Give him 25-30 balls and he could change games — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021





Really liked the way #KKRHaiTaiyaar played. Freedom. Enough x-factors. Only slight concern might be the death bowling resources but which team has no issues to address. Already wondering why didn't I pick them to qualify for the final four 🤦‍♂️🙈🤗 #IPL2021 will be really close. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2021





Well done @KKRiders on winning this game. With Russel bowling they have 6 quality options. But why was samad sent so late ?? #KKRvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 11, 2021











