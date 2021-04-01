IPL 2021 schedule: Full fixtures list, venues, dates, timings

The Indian Premier League 2021 is upon us yet again and promises an extravaganza to light up the summer. What makes this edition extra special is the fact that unlike the last time around when the tournament unfolded in faraway Middle-East, the bash is back where it belongs – India.

So on April 9, IPL 2021 will unfold as the Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with the five-time champions and eternal favourites in Mumbai Indians at Chennai.

Six different venues shall host a total of 60 matches and the final is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

A cluster-format for IPL 2021

The schedule laid out before the teams reveal a rather unique "cluster-format", one that has not been witnessed before in the IPL.

The first set of twenty-matches take place in Chennai and Mumbai, after which the bandwagon shifts to Ahmedabad and Delhi. Thereafter, Bengaluru and Kolkata takeover before handing down the baton back to Ahmedabad for the qualifiers, eliminator and the grand final.

Here's a look at the number of games that will be held at each venue.

Chennai 10 Mumbai 10 Kolkata 10 Bengaluru 10 Delhi 8 Ahmedabad 12

No home-matches, no in-stadia crowds

Given that COVID continues to disrupt the normal functioning of tournaments such as the IPL, the BCCI has worked to ensure that travel is curtailed and the frequency of inter-city movement is limited.

More specifically, each team travels only three-times through the course of IPL 2021.

An immediate outcome of this development is the fact that there are no home and away matches. Also, to ensure a level playing field, no team gets to play at a home venue and every match shall play out a neutral venue.



COVID has also ensured that the tournament will begin without any fans in the stadium.

Fans watching via television, therefore, will have to make do with the now common crowd-simulation noise to get a sense of the on-ground pulse.





IPL 2021 Schedule and fixtures



Match#; Date; Day; Match Time (IST) Venue

#1 April 9, Friday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Chennai

#2 April 10, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai

#3 April 11, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai

#4 April 12, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai

#5 April 13, Tuesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai

#6 April 14, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Chennai

#7 April 15, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai

#8 April 16, Friday Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai

#9 April 17, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai

#10 April 18, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Chennai

#11 April 18, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai

#12 April 19, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai

#13 April 20, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai

#14 April 21, Wednesday Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Chennai

#15 April 21, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai

#16 April 22, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai

#17 April 23, Friday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai

#18 April 24, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Mumbai

#19 April 25, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Mumbai

#20 April 25, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai

#21 April 26, Monday Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

#22 April 27, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

#23 April 28, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Delhi

#24 April 29, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Delhi

#25 April 29, Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

#26 April 30, Friday Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

#27 May 1, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Delhi

#28 May 2, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Delhi

#29 May 2, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

#30 May 3, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

#31 May 4, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Delhi

#32 May 5, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Delhi

#33 May 6, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Ahmedabad

#34 May 7, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Delhi

#35 May 8, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Ahmedabad

#36 May 8, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Delhi

#37 May 9, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 3.30 PM Bengaluru

#38 May 9, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Kolkata

#39 May 10, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Bengaluru

#40 May 11, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Kolkata

#41 May 12, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Bengaluru

#42 May 13, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 3.30 PM Bengaluru

#43 May 13, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Kolkata

#44 May 14, Friday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Kolkata

#45 May 15, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Bengaluru

#46 May 16, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3.30 PM Kolkata

#47 May 16, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Bengaluru

#48 May 17, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Kolkata

#49 May 18, Tuesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM Bengaluru

#50 May 19, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 3.30 PM Bengaluru

#51 May 20, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Kolkata

#52 May 21, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM Bengaluru

#53 May 21, Friday Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Kolkata

#54 May 22, Saturday Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Bengaluru

#55 May 23, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Kolkata

#56 May 23, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Kolkata

#57 May 25, Tuesday QUALIFIER 1 7.30 PM Ahmedabad

#58 May 26, Wednesday ELIMINATOR 7.30 PM Ahmedabad

#59 May 28, Friday QUALIFIER 2 7.30 PM Ahmedabad

#60 May 30, Sunday FINAL 7.30 PM Ahmedabad