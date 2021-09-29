IPL 2021: RR vs RCB- Social Media reacts as RCB finish the game off in style

The Royals initially got off to a flyer as their openers were aggressive from the get-go. It looked like Rajasthan would mount a huge total before their batting unit collapsed yet again. The RCB bowling unit did a great job of containing the Royals to a decent score as Harshal Patel shined again with a 3/34 haul. It was now up to the renowned RCB batting unit to finish the game, and boy, did they finish the game off in style! RCB have now consolidated their playoffs position and are in good stead prior to entering the latter stages of the tournament.