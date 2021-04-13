IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS: The records that matter

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals proved to be an absolute belter.

With high scores, lots of boundaries and sixes, great catches, superb wickets, and a lot of suspense, the game did not lack any entertainment value whatsoever.



Helped by a 91 from captain KL Rahul and blistering innings from Deepak Hooda, Punjab Kings, playing under new colours and a new name this season registered a score of over 220 in their very first IPL 2021 game. For Rajasthan Royals, young Chetan Sakariya looked mighty impressive with the ball in hand and picked up a three-wicket haul on his IPL debut. It was a nightmare start for Rajasthan Royals as they lost Ben Stokes with no runs on board during the run-chase. However, their newly appointed captain Sanju Samson played a magnificent knock to keep the side in the game until the very last ball. He finished on 119 from 63, getting dismissed on the last delivery in the match as Rajasthan Royals fell just four runs short of the target. We'll take a look at some of the records and numbers from last night's thrilling encounter: Sanju Samson's moment in the Sun

The second best score of any #RR batsman was 25 and Samson scored 119 - total one-man show in the chase but just couldn't finish it - the fight will be remembered forever. Take a bow, Captain Sanju.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/WGc4juw8xE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021

The first captain... With the help of a fabulous century, Sanju Samson became the first captain to score a century on IPL debut.

Youngest to three IPL tons This was also Samson's third IPL ton. He's the youngest to achieve this feat and only Virat Kohli has more IPL centuries than Sanju Samson in the IPL. Third-highest strike rate Sanju Samson has a death batting strike rate of 223.3 among Indian batsmen in the IPL since 2018. Only Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant have a higher strike rate. The second player... Samson also became only the second player after Yusuf Pathan to score an IPL century in an unsuccessful run-chase. Deepak Hooda was on fire

Baroda suspended Deepak Hooda for the entire domestic season after a spat with Krunal Pandya in January and he scores a 20-ball 50 in his first match since then... the right kind of motivation — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) April 12, 2021