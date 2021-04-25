Top
IPL 2021: RR vs KKR – Here's how social media reacted to the selfie celebration of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals steamrolled past Kolkata Knight Riders to register their second win of the season

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia celebrate the fall of a wicket with a SELFIE [Credits: IPL]

By

Anjishnu Roy

Updated: 2021-04-25T00:08:39+05:30

Rajasthan Royals got off to a fantastic start with the ball. The KKR openers, fresh from their humiliation against CSK, took on a very cautious approach and struggled with the run rate during the Powerplay. In fact, the top order failed to inject momentum at any point during the innings and the pressure on the lower middle order became so great, that this time around, they caved in. Morris and Mustafizur were the stars in the death overs, with one picking up four wickets and the other keeping things tight in terms of runs.

A target of 134 always seemed chaseable and it remained that way at every step of the way for RR. While Jos Buttler was dismissed easily, Yashasvi Jaiswal, in his first start this season showed plenty of promise. Shivam Dube also played a solid innings in the middle.

In this game, captain Sanju Samson decided to adopt a risk-free approach. He remained not out on 42 from 41 deliveries and with the help of a solid 23-ball 24 from David Miller, finished things off quite easily.

Let's take a look at how social media reacted to that match:

Fair to say everyone loved the new selfie celebration











