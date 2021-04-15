IPL 2021: RR vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

IPL 2021 witnessed contrasting starts for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

While Delhi romped home by 7 wickets against Chennai, Rajasthan faltered on the cusp of victory against Punjab.

As the two teams lock horns at the Wankhede on April 15, here are our fantasy cricket picks for the fixture.

RR vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks



Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (10 Credits)

The left-handed opener's masterful knock against Chennai earned him the man of the match award in Delhi's opening fixture. He has the ability to get off the blocks quick and play the long innings to hand you vital fantasy points.

Prithvi Shaw (9 Credits)

The tenacious opener is in dazzling form at the moment. He can score on both sides of the wicket and clear the ropes with ease. Shaw is indeed an asset for any fantasy line up.

R Parag (8 Credits)

Against Punjab, Parag came in to bat at number six and carted the ball around. In 11-balls, he scored 25 runs with three sixes and a boundary. And that is good enough for you to keep an eye out for him when forming your team.

Bowlers

R Ashwin (8.5 Credits)

Make no mistake, the off-spinner was expensive against Chennai and took a bit of a beating. But there's no denying that Ashwin's got a bag full of tricks to pick up wickets in a T20 game.

Avesh Khan (8 Credits)

The Delhi speedster set the speed-gun on fire in the match against Chennai. Bowling at speeds in excess of 140 kmph, he rattled Chennai. He sent back Faf du Plessis with a beauty of an in-dipper and then got Dhoni to play on. Avesh Khan is a sure-shot candidate for your bowling line-up.

C Sakariya (8 Credit)

The left-arm pacer made all the headlines for this three-for and a brilliant catch in the match against Punjab. Despite the match being his maiden IPL outing, Sakariya displayed no nerves whatsoever and put up a stunning show.

Wicket-Keepers

Jos Buttler (9.5 Credits)

The Englishman did come a cropper against Punjab but we have seen what the wicket-keeper batsman can do. He is explosive, he can hit them high and long and needless to say, he can play big innings and win a T20 game single headedly.

Sanju Samson (9.5 Credits)

Not one to be overwhelmed by the occasion, Samson, in his maiden outing as an IPL skipper, played an absolute blinder against Punjab. Inconsistency, however, has been his biggest drawback. If he can find a solution to that, he will be winning you bucket loads of fantasy points in every game.

Rishab Pant (9.5 Credits)

Without a doubt, Rishab Pant has had the biggest impact on Indian cricket over the past few months. As captain now and with a win under the belt already, he will be bubbling with confidence.

All-rounders

Chris Morris (9 Credits)

The most expensive pick in the IPL 2021 auction, the South African picked up two wickets against Punjab and was bitterly disappointed after being denied the strike by Samson in the final over. He has shown enough commitment already to indicate that he will be a regular feature in Rajasthan's IPL 2021 campaign.

Marcus Stoinis (9 Credits)

With the Shaw-Dhawan duo going all guns blazing against Chennai, Stoinis did not have much to do with the bat. But should the top-order wobble, the Aussie will be ready to shoulder the batting responsibility. And remember, he is more than just a handy T20 bowler as well.

Captain and Vice-Captain picks



Remember, your captain designate increases your points by 2X. Likewise, your vice-captain pick hands you a 1.5X point boost.

Here are our picks.

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

And that is our Dream11 fantasy cricket lineup for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.



Good luck to all of you!

(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings)