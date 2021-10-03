IPL 2021: RR vs CSK- Social Media reacts to Gaikwad's masterclass going in vain as CSK loses to RR

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings suffered their third loss of the tournament despite a huge inning by youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who seems to be in sublime form off-late. Gaikwad got CSK off to a blistering start and helped them mount a challenging total of 189 with a massive century. Rajasthan came back with a vengeance, with their top order firing on all cylinders as they comfortably chased the total in 17 years on the back of an impressive 64 from stylish lefty Shivam Dube.

Social media erupted post their victory, here are their top reactions









Missed watching Ruturaj Gaekwad's 100 💯but the Rajasthan reply in an absolute carnage! What a game this #CSKvsRR is turning out to be — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 2, 2021









Remember the name.#RuturajGaikwad.

Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/XPp69w9tgE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2021





Ruturaj shows that self belief can make you a game-changer without changing your game. 💯👏👏👏 @Ruutu1331 #CSKvsRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 2, 2021





Jaiswal's gone berserk. #CSK under the hammer. #RR on way to pull off big upset — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2021





Day belongs to youngsters of the ipl. #yashasvijaiswal solid intent. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 2, 2021





This is just sensational from #RR. A total that a lot of us thought was insurmountable is round the corner. Yashaswi Jaiswal, wow! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2021





This is surely one of the beet run chases this @IPL some effort this. @rajasthanroyals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 2, 2021





What an astonishing result! And what a sensational performance from @rajasthanroyals. Aaj sachmuch #HallaBol — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2021





What a run chase by Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was top class and clean striking from Shivam Dube.

The league is now wide open. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/Z7jlLknUbl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2021





8-0-109-0 for the overseas fast bowlers for Chennai.

Don't think have seen two overseas bowlers being hit so fiercely. But so good to see clean hitting by Indian batsmen. Yadhasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad absolute rockstars #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/rbulF48mTO — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 2, 2021





What a chase by @rajasthanroyals , makes this #IPL2021 more interesting! Brilliant to see the young talent on RR firing to their potential! #CSKvsRR — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 2, 2021





What a player #RuturajGaikwad well done 👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2021



