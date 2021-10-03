Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RR vs CSK- Social Media reacts to Gaikwad's masterclass going in vain as CSK loses to RR
The Chennai Super Kings lost to the Rajasthan Royals despite a huge 100 by Ruturaj Gaikwad
Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings suffered their third loss of the tournament despite a huge inning by youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who seems to be in sublime form off-late. Gaikwad got CSK off to a blistering start and helped them mount a challenging total of 189 with a massive century. Rajasthan came back with a vengeance, with their top order firing on all cylinders as they comfortably chased the total in 17 years on the back of an impressive 64 from stylish lefty Shivam Dube.
Social media erupted post their victory, here are their top reactions
Next Story