IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR: Post-match reactions

We were treated to the first couple of 200+ scores in IPL 2021 on the delicious track of Wankhede.

KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda were on fire with the bat and helped Punjab Kings post a strong total of 221 runs.

Captain KL Rahul missed his ton by just nine runs.



Despite losing Ben Stokes with no runs on the board, Sanju Samson held the Rajasthan Royals innings and took them extremely close to the target.

With 5 runs needed off the last ball, Samson hit what appeared to be the winnings runs, but found the fielder instead of the boundary ropes.

He finished on a mind-numbing 63-ball 119 and was awarded the Man of the Match award.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that cracker of a contest

Expect a lot more memes from PBKS Assistant Coach Wasim Jaffer as the tournament progresses

What a spectacular innings from @IamSanjuSamson , pity that he had to end up on the losing side. A great win for @PunjabKingsIPL to begin the season. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/pwysuBYC9b — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 12, 2021

If you want to learn to never back down then read the story of Deepak Hooda's past few months and watch him bat tonight. Well played buddy! #Fighter #mentallystrong — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021

Naam hi nahi Badla, Shayad kismat bhi badli. Good win for Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson was absolutely brilliant to hit his 3rd IPL century, but Deepak Hooda was top class. His innings was the difference. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/O3cYTKCFvq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021









The Rajasthan franchise put their arms around their skipper.

What a game of Cricket !!

Let's keep our heads held high and keep moving ahead @rajasthanroyals

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xpZZvn77fn — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 12, 2021

The 'voice of cricket' meanwhile, just had to praise that Samson knock.

When @IamSanjuSamson scores 25 it is a melody. This century is a symphony. An absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021

What a match #IPL2021 is here @IamSanjuSamson that was truly one of the best knocks I have seen in the @IPL ! What a knock unfortunate for @rajasthanroyals but you guys are going to be dangerous this time around! good for @PunjabKingsIPL to win this one! #RRvsPBKS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 12, 2021

K L Rahul...how long before we start calling him Mr. IPL? Makes the art of batting look so KLassssy. #IPL2021 #RRvsPBKS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2021

Some way to start a campaign 🦁

So proud of these guys!@PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/R5s0slbvLa — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 12, 2021

Good to start #IPL2021 with a win! Well done team @PunjabKingsIPL — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 12, 2021



























