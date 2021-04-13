Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR: Post-match reactions
Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda attracted a lot of plaudits with their displays
We were treated to the first couple of 200+ scores in IPL 2021 on the delicious track of Wankhede.
KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda were on fire with the bat and helped Punjab Kings post a strong total of 221 runs.
Captain KL Rahul missed his ton by just nine runs.
Despite losing Ben Stokes with no runs on the board, Sanju Samson held the Rajasthan Royals innings and took them extremely close to the target.
With 5 runs needed off the last ball, Samson hit what appeared to be the winnings runs, but found the fielder instead of the boundary ropes.
He finished on a mind-numbing 63-ball 119 and was awarded the Man of the Match award.
Here's how Twitter reacted to that cracker of a contest
Expect a lot more memes from PBKS Assistant Coach Wasim Jaffer as the tournament progresses
The Rajasthan franchise put their arms around their skipper.
The 'voice of cricket' meanwhile, just had to praise that Samson knock.