IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to be the face of The PanT20 collection

The Pant Project, a bespoke, customized and new age E-tailor brand has signed on ace cricketer Rishabh Pant as their brand ambassador.

With this association, the Pant project will feature Rishabh as the face of the "The PanT20" Collection available on www.pantproject.com .



The Pant Project, which was launched in India in October 2020 during Covid, offers a full-service E-Tailor solution for custom-made pants for men across India.

The brand's ambition to be India's #1 Direct-to-Consumer Clothing Brand and the world's leading new-age E-Tailor comes at a time when people are preferring an online shopping experience from the comfort and safety of their homes, where buying is just a click away!



On the other hand, there is Pant's growing popularity in a cricket frenzied nation where the sport is worshipped and his immense success works well for the brand.

His quirkiness, a zeal to excel in the sport and his smart personality resonate with The Pant Project's philosophy: To be the best in the country, while chasing finesse and perfection to leave a lasting impression!



Talking about the association, Dhruv Toshniwal, Founder & CEO of The Pant Project says, "We decided to sign Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador for The Pant Project for obvious reasons. Not only does he share a name with the brand, but his personality is also a perfect fit for our custom-made pant brand. His knock at the Gabba that won us the test series against Australia is just one example of the fearless confidence with which Rishabh plays. Our Pants inspire a similar feeling of comfort and elegance. Rishabh has a unique way of doing things, his reverse sweep six against James Anderson being a perfect case in point. Our brand too is all about custom-made, and stays away from the one-size-fits all approach. Lastly, Rishabh is dynamic and adaptable, he plays all formats of the game - T20s, ODIs and Test matches and tailors his playing style as per the situation.



Udit Toshniwal, Co-Founder and Creative Director of The Pant Project further added, "Our pants are for all occasions - smart casuals, dress pants, chinos and joggers, versatile just like The Pant Man (Rishabh Pant) himself. The decision to partner with a rising star such as Rishabh was an easy one for us as we strive to revolutionize the world of digital direct to consumer retail just like Rishabh has broken barriers in the world of cricket."



Indian ace Cricketer and Delhi Capitals team captain for this IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant said, "I am excited to be the new face of The Pant Project. As a professional cricketer and someone who is in the public eye, The Pant Project's new collection helps me move around comfortably while looking dapper at the same time. I love that it is a homegrown brand and I am honoured to have the PanT20 collection named after myself."



"The brand's personalized approach to custom-made pants backed with human technology and effortless style makes a fashion statement I can relate to. Like me, the brand chases excellence, and the need to leave an everlasting impression. Their pants are the perfect fit for this Pant and I am looking forward to this unique partnership." he added



The PanT20 Collection will feature cool, comfortable, breathable cotton chinos in colourful, vibrant and ideal for the Indian summer.





Available as both pants and shorts, each piece is custom-made from the finest of luxury fabrics. Machine washable and easy care, this is the ideal collection for everyone who leads a busy life. With stretch for comfort, these pants are made to live in, all day every day.

The Pant Project offers personalised services to their clients which includes customised pants with an option of free monogramming, free customizations, shipping and alterations, premium fabric options and a free video consultation with their stylists.

The brand aims to use technology to revolutionize the traditional tailoring and retail shopping experience, and provide clients with a hassle-free clothing solution from the comfort of their homes.



The price range for shorts starts at INR 1990 and for the pants at INR 2990, inclusive of all taxes.