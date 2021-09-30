IPL 2021: RCB vs RR- Marvellous Maxwell at it again as he dispatches RR with ease

Glen Maxwell has a knack for turning up when his team needs him the most, the Australian showed up and showed out with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals in a crucial tie for his team. Maxwell has been in good form off-late hitting his second consecutive half-century as he established a match-winning 69-run partnership with Bharath.

Maxwell's IPL career looked like it could be over with a series of miserable performances compared to his high standards for three different teams before Virat Kohli and RCB picked him and gave him the confidence that he needed to shine again. Maxwell till now has repaid that faith as he slices through the opposing bowling unit with a surgeon's precision. He is a ferocious batter and can rip the best bowling units to shreds on his day as showcased by his recent exploit. Kohli looks to have played a masterstroke by placing his faith in Maxwell.



Caribbean legend Brian Lara explained Kohli's impact on Maxwell perfectly in an interview with Star Sports.

"In the 2019 and 2020 IPL, he was in very poor form and he was like that the entire IPL, not only for Punjab Kings. It looked like his IPL career was over. I'm going to use one person's name here and that is Virat Kohli. Can you imagine getting a call from Virat Kohli to come to join RCB. And I believe just by that, his confidence would have grown and that's all you need sometimes," Lara said on Star Sports.



Maxwell seemed satisfied in his post-match presentation and heaped praises on his teammates. "We played really well, they got off to a flier but to bring it back in the last 10 was outstanding. I felt good from the moment I've come here, got into a nice routine at training, it's clicking for me nicely as well. I suppose, don't think RCB is different to any other franchise. Nice to be able to have a bunch of guys doing different things, instead of aligning with just one particular player. KS Bharat is a genuine top-class batter, won't call him batting at No. 3 as an experiment. It's working beautifully for us at the moment," said Glen Maxwell in the post-match presentation.











