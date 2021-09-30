Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs RR- Marvellous Maxwell at it again as he dispatches RR with ease
Glen Maxwell turned up big for his side yet again with a huge innings to see them through
Glen Maxwell has a knack for turning up when his team needs him the most, the Australian showed up and showed out with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals in a crucial tie for his team. Maxwell has been in good form off-late hitting his second consecutive half-century as he established a match-winning 69-run partnership with Bharath.
Maxwell's IPL career looked like it could be over with a series of miserable performances compared to his high standards for three different teams before Virat Kohli and RCB picked him and gave him the confidence that he needed to shine again. Maxwell till now has repaid that faith as he slices through the opposing bowling unit with a surgeon's precision. He is a ferocious batter and can rip the best bowling units to shreds on his day as showcased by his recent exploit. Kohli looks to have played a masterstroke by placing his faith in Maxwell.