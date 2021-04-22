IPL 2021: RCB vs RR: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks and Prediction for Match 16 – Apr 22nd 2021

Match 16 is upon us and on April 22, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

A quick look at the points table will tell you that Bangalore is unbeaten coming into this game and brimming with confidence.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have just one victory from three matches and are just above Punjab at the bottom of the table.

While you scramble through to submit your fantasy cricket line-up's, here is ours for your reference.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks



Wicket-Keepers

AB de Villiers (10 Credits)

The South African batting legend has already produced a couple of blinders in IPL 2021 for Bangalore. With a total of 125 runs, he is hard to ignore.

Jos Buttler (9.5 Credits)

After a slow start, Buttler lit up the run-chase against Chennai with a 35-ball 49. The inning showed that the Englishman means business and is committed to the Rajasthan cause.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli (10.5 Credits)

The Bangalore skipper has had a few starts at the top of the order so far in IPL 2021. With a tally of 71 runs so far, you can tell that a big score is in the offing.

David Miller (9 Credits)



The South African failed against Chennai but fans that watched his efforts against Delhi will recall his 43-ball 62. He could well be the batsman to score big fantasy points for you tonight.

Riyan Parag (8 Credits)

The youngster has shown the occasional glimmer of promise but has failed to put up a match-winning inning thus far. That said, with his deceptive round-arm deliveries and big-hitting capability, a big performance is perhaps round the corner.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell (9.5 Credits)

The Aussie has been a revelation for Bangalore in IPL 2021. With an aggregate of 176 runs thus far, he has well and truly be Bangalore's go-to man.

Chris Morris (9.5 Credits)

With an 18-ball 36, the South African closed out the game for Rajasthan against the formidable Delhi. The all-rounder also has 5 wickets in his kitty so far. Contributions with bat and ball translate to big fantasy points, so keep an eye out for Chris Morris.

Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat (8.5 Credits)

With a decisive spell of 3/15, Unadkat restricted Delhi in the only game that Rajasthan has won thus far in IPL 2021. The left-arm pacer can be a handful in the power-plays for Rajasthan with his wicket-taking capabilities.

Harshal Patel (8.5 Credits)

With 9-wickets in the tournament so far, Patel sits at the top of the bowling charts at the moment. With accurate bowling at the death, the pacer has a commendable economy rate of 5.75 after three matches.

M Rahman (8.5 Credits)

The Bangladesh bowler has just three wickets so far, but is vital to Rajasthan's bowling attack. With plenty of variations, he's got an adequate arsenal to pick up wickets on his day.

K Jamieson (8.5 Credits)

With 5-wickets, the Kiwi all-rounder has shown that he's got the mettle to withstand the big-hitting that takes place in the IPL. While he hasn't done much with the bat just yet, he is more than capable of wielding the willow.

RCB vs RR: Captain and Vice-Captain picks

Remember, your captain designate increases your points by 2X. Likewise, your vice-captain pick hands you a 1.5X point boost.

Here are our picks.IPL 2021: RCB vs RR: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks and Prediction for Match 16 – Apr 22nd 2021

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Here's a snapshot of our Dream 11 line up for the Bangalore vs Rajasthan fixture for your reference.





Good luck to all of you!



