IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS – Social media reacts as RCB power their way through to the playoffs

Glenn Maxwell's astounding form in IPL 2021 continues and the Australian all-rounder has galvanized the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup. Virat Kohli men registered an excellent win over Punjab Kings to book their spot in the playoffs.



For, Punjab Kings the story has been repeated quite too often. Once captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got out, the job became immensely difficult. An inspired performance from Yuzvendra Chahal didn't help either.

Here's how social media reacted to a power-packed and efficient RCB performance:

HUM JEET GAYE! RCB has qualified for the playoffs! 😭 That's my team! Outstanding! It's the year of the RCBian surely. 🔥 #RCBvPBKS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 3, 2021





Q next to the name feels so AWESOME! 🤩🤩 Waited for this victory since the night of 30th April. It's not over yet, next two games crucial. #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvPBKS — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 3, 2021

Chahal is bowling so well. The ball to dismiss Sarfaraz was top quality. Keeps picking crucial wickets. Unlucky not to be part of T20 WC squad #RCBvPBKS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 3, 2021

.@yuzi_chahal has rediscovered his mojo. Back in the wicket taking form and looking easily the best among leg spinners in the IPL in the second phase. IMO, most crucial player for #RCB to make headway from here — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 3, 2021

Virat Kohli's final season as captain in the RCB team and this playoffs berth is really special indeed. Hard work of months then playing fantastic cricket, he absolutely deserves this. RCB have performed like a champion side in IPL 2021. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2021

So @RCBTweets qualify again. This year? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2021

Too much left for the end by Punjab once again. Got over the line in the previous match, but should have been more attacking in the beginning . Can't blame finishers for this.

And for Bangalore, Maxwell has been sensational #RCBvPBKS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2021

Second season in a row. #RCB are through to the playoffs. And this year they're looking much better than last year. Race is on for only the fourth place. #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2021

The teams lead by MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in the play-offs of #IPL2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2021

Looked that Virat Kohli's reaction when RCB Won the match vs PBKS and Qualify for the Playoffs in #IPL2021. pic.twitter.com/k6zs65Msen — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 3, 2021

