Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS – Social media reacts as RCB power their way through to the playoffs
Royal Challengers Bangalore overcame Punjab Kings by six runs to seal their IPL 2021 playoff spots
Glenn Maxwell's astounding form in IPL 2021 continues and the Australian all-rounder has galvanized the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup. Virat Kohli men registered an excellent win over Punjab Kings to book their spot in the playoffs.
For, Punjab Kings the story has been repeated quite too often. Once captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got out, the job became immensely difficult. An inspired performance from Yuzvendra Chahal didn't help either.
Here's how social media reacted to a power-packed and efficient RCB performance:
