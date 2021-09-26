IPL 2021: RCB vs MI – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have struggled since the resumption of the Indian Premier League. Both sides are yet to register victories on UAE soil.



Despite having quality all over the park, RCB and MI haven't managed to get off the blocks well.

Wondering what should be your ideal Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Lineup for the IPL 2021 match between RCB vs MI? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

RCB vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Wicket-keepers

Quinton De Kock - (9.5 Credits): Quinton de Kock is among the finest wicket-keeper batters in the world. The former South African Captain scored a wonderful half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ishan Kishan (8.5 Credits): Ishan Kishan had scored 516 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 57.33. This year, he has looked like a shadow of his own self and has only managed 98 runs at an average of 14. His form has been a cause of concern for MI.

Batters

Rohit Sharma (10 Credits): Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world when it comes to the shorter formats. Rohit is exceptional at taking on bowlers.

Virat Kohli needs 13 runs more to become the first Indian batsman to complete 10,000 runs in T20 format. #RCB #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2021

Virat Kohli (10 Credits): One of the greatest batsmen of all time, Virat Kohli showed his class once again in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings. He scored a sensational half-century.



Suryakumar Yadav (9 Credits): Suryakumar Yadav is a potent white-ball batsman who is known for his sharp and heavy-hitting. However, much like Kishan, he has struggled for consistency this season.

Young Devdutt Padikkal has been extremely consistent up top for RCB [Source: IPL]

Devdutt Padikkal (9 Credits): Devdutt Padikkal has been the revelation of IPL 2021. The youngster has dispatched bowling attacks for fun and he is looking to be in astounding touch. Padikkal played a knock of 70 in the last game.



All-Rounders

Krunal Pandya (8.5 Credits): Krunal Pandya is a handy player who can answer his captain's needs comfortably. Pandya's spin is crucial in the middle overs.

Bowlers

Trent Boult (9 Credits): Trent Boult is one of the most lethal pace bowlers with the new ball. He would want to provide MI a terrific start in the Powerplay.

Harshal Patel (9 Credits): Harshal Patel is the current Purple Cap holder. He was absolutely scintillating against Mumbai Indians earlier this season and picked up a five-wicket-haul.

Jasprit Bumrah (9 Credits): Jasprit Bumrah is…….Jasprit Bumrah. Do we need to add more?

Mohammed Siraj (8.5 Credits): Mohammed Siraj has brought several important breakthroughs for RCB in IPL 2021. Captain Virat Kohli will rely on him once again.





Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captaincy choices increase your points by 2x while Vice-Captains provide a 1.5x boost to your points.

Our multiplier picks for the match are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Good luck to you all!

