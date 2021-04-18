IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: The records that matter

Riding on the back of swashbuckling half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, Bangalore romped home to maintain their unbeaten winning streak in IPL 2021.

Bangalore's total of 204 against Kolkata was always going to be a tall order on a Chepauk track where teams have found it difficult to pull off run chases.

And with Jamieson, Chahal and Harshal Patel striking periodically, Kolkata never got a partnership going.

That's that from Match No.10.@RCBTweets win by 38 runs to register their third win of the season so far. This is the first time in IPL that the #RCB have won their first 3 games.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Ei90mgn2iD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2021

Here are all the numbers that matter for the game.



The first time for Bangalore …

Bangalore has now won three straight games – the first time in the history of IPL that they have won the first three games of a season.

Kohli's tryst with the uncapped

When Rahul Tripathi held on to a skier from Virat Kohli off Varun Chakravarthi, the dismissal turned out to be the first time that the Indian skipper was dismissed in the IPL by the combination of an uncapped bowler and fielder, and for a single-digit score.

The first time in IPL history…

Glen Maxwell scored 78 (49) and de Villiers hammered 76* (34) against Kolkata. In doing so, they became the first No.4 and No. 5 batsmen of the same team to score 75+ scores in the same inning.

Two games, two fifties

Glenn Maxwell now has 2-fifties from 2 matches. Prior to this, he had played out 40 consecutive IPL innings without a single 50+ score.

KKR and the 18th April connect…

Kolkata had never lost an IPL game on the 18th of April.

Going into the game against Bangalore, Kolkata had played four matches on April 18 and had won them all. Their 38-run loss to Bangalore on the night was the first time that their love affair with the 18th of April didn't go per plan.

The one and only RCB

In IPL 2021 thus far, Bangalore is the only team to have won a match when chasing and also the only team to not have lost a match so far.



