IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK – The stats and numbers that matter

Singaporean presence in the IPL

Singapore's Tim David made his IPL debut for RCB tonight. Although he failed to impress much and got dismissed for just a single run, David set a unique accomplishment. He became the first cricketer to play in IPL even before his country got a Test or ODI status from the ICC.

CSK are experts at run-chases

It might sound obvious since their captain is MS Dhoni but Chennai Super Kings have decided to bowl first only on three occasions in IPL 2021. They are an excellent chasing side and have won 23 of their 34 chases since IPL 2018.

Horrible start for Chahar

Deepak Chahar did pick up the wicket of Tim David tonight [Source: IPL]

Deepak Chahar did pick up the wicket of Tim David tonight [Source: IPL]

Deepak Chahar has usually started strong in the Bowling Powerplays for CSK and has set the tempo with quick wickets. However, against RCB tonight, Chahar conceded 13 runs, his most expensive opening over of IPL 2021.



Ruturaj Gaikwad sensational as usual

Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't take time to get off the blocks during the run-chase. Although he was dismissed by a spectacular Virat Kohli catch, Gaikwad executed his role to perfection. In fact, he's quite effective against RCB in the batting powerplay with an average strike rate of 130.4 – the highest among all the sides he has played against in the Indian Premier League.

Lord Shardul wins the matchup against AB

Shardul Thakur bowled two fantastic deliveries in the final two balls of his spell tonight to get rid of AB De Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal. Did you know that no other pacer has dismissed the legendary South African batsman twice in the IPL since 2019?