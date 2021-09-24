Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK – Social media lauds yet another Chennai Super Kings run-chase masterclass
MS Dhoni's CSK completed yet another fantastic runchase against Virat Kohli's RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore's start to the second leg of IPL 2021 has gone from bad to worse. Following their horror show against KKR in the first match where they ended up getting dismantled for just 92 runs, RCB suffered yet another dramatic collapse tonight following a fabulous start from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.
Wickets fell like a house of cards once the openers were removed after their 111-run stand. Bravo was sensational in the death and restricted RCB to a score of just 156.
Once Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave CSK the perfect start that they required during the run-chase, it only became a matter of time before Dhoni's men picked up another win to go on top of the table.
Here's how social media reacted to that contest: