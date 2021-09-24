IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK – Social media lauds yet another Chennai Super Kings run-chase masterclass

Royal Challengers Bangalore's start to the second leg of IPL 2021 has gone from bad to worse. Following their horror show against KKR in the first match where they ended up getting dismantled for just 92 runs, RCB suffered yet another dramatic collapse tonight following a fabulous start from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.



Wickets fell like a house of cards once the openers were removed after their 111-run stand. Bravo was sensational in the death and restricted RCB to a score of just 156.

Once Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave CSK the perfect start that they required during the run-chase, it only became a matter of time before Dhoni's men picked up another win to go on top of the table.

Here's how social media reacted to that contest:

CSK is rocking it. Romba Nalla . Absolutely Brilliant use of Bowlers from Dhoni and a comfortable chase for Chennai.

Deja Vu with Dhoni and Raina finishing it. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/kPd51qjB8g — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2021





Best catch of the day - Rcb

Best striker of the day- Rcb

Best knock of the day- Rcb

2 points for the day = CSK

Simple you don't need to win everything you just need to win the most important thing! #RCBvCSK #IPL2021 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 24, 2021

Just one win away from qualifying #CSK top run continues. #IPL2021 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2021

Very clever run chase from #CSK. Love how they kept finding the boundaries and then just knocked it around. The 6s from Moeen and Rayudu were the difference — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2021

#CSK win in a canter. #RCB paying price messy batting after fine opening start. At one stage even 200 looked possible. To finish with 156 virtually handed over match to CSK. Kohli's struck form with the bat, but RCB need wins to find place in play-offs — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2021

Fifty for Padikkal, 6th in IPL and hundred run partnership for the opening wicket with Kohli. He has been consistent for #RCB in last 2 seasons. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2021

Mentor and captain later, brothers before. The bond of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is always special. pic.twitter.com/TNiSZ0VOZE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2021

I do Love Dhoni's style. #CSKvsRCB — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) September 24, 2021































