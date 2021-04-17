IPL 2021: Virat Kohli - the 'ugly duckling'

With all the glitz and glamour associated with the IPL, it's easy to forget that at the end of the day it's a cricket tournament featuring professional athletes.

The high-stakes tournament draws the best in the business from around the world. The cricket played is arguably at the highest level and when the dust eventually settles, careers either skyrocket or plummet.

The pressure to perform, therefore, is immense.

Add the COVID induced bio-bubble to this and the cricketer's world shrinks, with the pressure palpable.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, therefore, found an innovative way to get their players to forget the game for the time being and in the process, put a smile on their faces.

Their solution – "Supper Theatre".

The squad was split up into three groups of seven members each. Every team was handed a script from a popular fable and the task at hand was to enact the said role in the best possible manner.

Cinderella by team de Villiers

With the South African legend playing narrator, Navdeep Saini embraced the lead role of Cinderella with glee.

Devdutt Padikkal, playing one of the stepsisters, hopped about in enthusiasm while Dan Christian was the fairy in the plot.

The Ugly Duckling by team Virat Kohli

With Jamieson, Harshal Patel and Adam Zampa in tow, the skipper, took to the part like duck to water.

With arms outstretched and a duck-walk to boot, Kohli stood out.

Little Red Riding Hood by team Yuzi Chahal

Washington Sundar narrated the play and Chahal, being the character that he is, slipped into his role with ease.

Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, played the role of the big bad wolf and earned the biggest round of applause.

And the award goes to…

Glenn Maxwell was adjudged the best actor. Virat Kohli's team walked away with the award for the best team performance.

Bold Diaries: Supper Theatre



Team Bonding done right! We got our cricketers to perform famous plays from their childhood days. They were absolutely brilliant and hilarious too. 😁🤩



Watch it on @myntra presents Bold Diaries#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/UBqdBGLoBV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2021

And thus, Virat Kohli found a way to excel, even when not wielding the willow.