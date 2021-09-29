IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Dream11 Fantasy Preview

The Rajasthan Royals, after a miserable start to the second leg of IPL 2021 due to injuries, find themselves in a three-way scrap for the final playoffs position. Hence, it is imperative to the Royals that they do not lose more matches as they inch closer to the latter stages of the tournament. Rajasthan will aggressively approach the game as they seek redemption after a disappointing game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The only positive they would take out of the game would be the blistering form of captain Sanju Samson, who will look to continue his exploits against a potent RCB bowling unit.





On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the game after finding form just in the knick of time. RCB kicked off their campaign in the second leg with a nine-wicket-drubbing at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders, following that up with a loss against CSK, with their batters unable to counter spin. Fortunately for Kohli's men, they have fixed their errors in time and have a good chance of consolidating their playoffs spot as they aim to capture their maiden IPL trophy.





The impact that the results of this game might have on the league table will be a motivating factor for both teams, setting this encounter up to be a mouth-watering clash.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist batters meaning that we might have a high-scoring match in our hands. Spinners will be handy in the middle overs and can play a crucial part in deciding which way the game might swing.

Probable starting 11's for both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Paddikal, 3 Srikar Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 David Miller/Liam Livingstone, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Dream 11 lineup

1) Virat Kohli- Captain- RCB- 10 credits

2) Sanju Samson- Vice-Captain- RR - 10 credits

3) Mahipal Lomror- Batter- RR- 8 credits

4) Devdutt Padikkal- Batter- RCB- 9 credits

5)Yashasvi Jaiswal- Batter- RR- 8.5 credits

6) Glen Maxwell- All-Rounder-RCB-9.5 credits

7) Chris Morris- All-Rounder-RR- 9.5 credits

8) Yuzvendra Chahal- Bowler-RCB-8.5 credits

9)Harshal Patel- Bowler-RCB-9.5 credits

10) Mustafizur Rahaman-Bowler-RR- 9 credits

11) Mohammed Siraj-Bowler-RCB- 8.5 credits

Differential Picks

1) Virat Kohli- Captain

King Kohli comes into the game after two huge knocks. Kohli will look to attack early to push the Rajasthan Royals bowling unit on the backfoot. It is extremely difficult to stop Kohli once he gets going, and the skipper will be looking to pile on the runs with yet another massive inning to help his side consolidate their position as they enter the latter stages of the tournament to win their maiden IPL trophy.

2) Sanju Samson- Vice-Captain

Just like his opposite number, Sanju Samson comes into the game in red-hot form after a massive inning against SRH despite their loss. Samson's heroics kept them in the game as he timed his innings to perfection, shifting gears when needed. Expect more of the same from the Rajasthan captain as he looks to help his side come out on top in a three-way battle for the final payoffs spot.







