Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals launch 2021 IPL jersey with much fanfare

With a glittering 3D show at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals launched their IPL 2021 jersey.

Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals campaign in IPL 2021 (Source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter)

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-04-05T16:41:34+05:30

Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show here to launch their jersey for the IPL beginning April 9.

The IPL starts in Chennai on Friday.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season.

An audio-visual show was live broadcast from the stadium to fans around the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team in their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

"The show was a celebration of everything that the Royals fans hold dear to their heart -- the stadium, the city of Jaipur, the Rajasthani culture and landscape -- as well as a reflection of how the franchise's association with Red Bull is helping them move forward at rapid pace, bringing out new ideas and helping the team grow," RR said in a release.

RR are the inaugural edition winners.

South African all-rounder and IPL's most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said, "Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey."

With inputs from PTI

Cricket IPL 2021 
