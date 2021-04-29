IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals announce major COVID-relief support

In a significant move, the Rajasthan Royals today announced a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over $1mn) directed towards relief measures to combat the pandemic raging across the country.

In a statement released shortly ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians, the franchise said the players, owners and management have together made this contribution.

"Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus."

"Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT)."

As per the statement, the funds raised would be directed across the country and in the state of Rajasthan as well.



"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support," said the media release.

Recognising that oxygen was indeed the need of the hour, the funds raised by the franchise would be directed towards tackling the pressing crisis.

"Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen."

Rajasthan is incidentally the first team to come forward to make a contribution of this name.

The franchise is currently just above Hyderabad on the bottom of the points table having won just two from five matches.

The team currently based in Delhi and taking on Mumbai at the moment.