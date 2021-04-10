Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021 QUIZ! Wickets taken by Harshal Patel for RCB against MI
Finish this quiz from the first match of the IPL between MI and RCB in under 30 seconds!
Hello, Quizzers!
Virat Kohli's RCB came out on top against MI but the highlight of the day was stolen by a certain right-arm medium pacer who goes by the name of Harshal Patel.
Patel became the first bowler in IPL history to take 5 wickets against the Mumbai Indians.
And to celebrate his success, we bring you a free quiz!
Question: Name the five batsmen who conceded their wicket to Harshal Patel in the match between MI and RCB.
