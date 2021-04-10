Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021 QUIZ! Wickets taken by Harshal Patel for RCB against MI

Finish this quiz from the first match of the IPL between MI and RCB in under 30 seconds!

IPL 2021 QUIZ! Wickets taken by Harshal Patel for RCB against MI
X

Harshal Patel (Source: DNA India)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 9 April 2021 8:03 PM GMT

Hello, Quizzers!

Virat Kohli's RCB came out on top against MI but the highlight of the day was stolen by a certain right-arm medium pacer who goes by the name of Harshal Patel.

Patel became the first bowler in IPL history to take 5 wickets against the Mumbai Indians.

And to celebrate his success, we bring you a free quiz!

Question: Name the five batsmen who conceded their wicket to Harshal Patel in the match between MI and RCB.


The Bridge Quiz Indian Premier League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X