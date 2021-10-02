IPL 2021: Puns galore on social media as Shahrukh Khan helps PBKS beat KKR

In a match that had so many twists and tales and was decided in the very last over, PBKS and KKR have both thrilled and upset their fans in several ways tonight. From Rahul Tripathi's catch that appeared to be clean but wasn't given as a dismissal to KL Rahul not changing gears quickly enough, from Venkatesh Iyer's continued dominance to the KKR misfields that changed the course of the game, the match had plenty of entertainment and drama.



And like always, social media wasn't too far behind.









Venkatesh Iyer making the second leg of #IPL2021 all about himself. What an impact. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 1, 2021

Venky Iyer has clearly emerged as a rising star after the UAE leg of the IPL. I hope the Indian selectors are watching him closely! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) October 1, 2021

Ruturaj , Venkatesh Iyer and Sanju Samson have been the best batsmen in the second leg of the IPL.

Thoughts ? — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 1, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer is one hell of a cricketer. Can picture him in an Indian Shirt very soon. ⭐️ @BCCI 🇮🇳 @IPL #iyer — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) October 1, 2021

Le lo yaar Venkatesh Iyer ko Indian squad mei. The guy has that X factor. It's not his fault that KKR had not played him since the beginning of this IPL. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) October 1, 2021

Well, Shahrukh looks a serious player.....He won't be dropped again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2021

shahrukh khan winning it for pbks against kkr hahaha this is peak ipl moment. — A (@kyaaboltitu) October 1, 2021

Shahrukh Khan meets Rahul. Can we call this a double role? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 1, 2021

Full on Bollywood mode in #IPL2021. Shahrukh Khan and Rahul against Shah Rukh Khan's franchise. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 1, 2021

Shahrukh Khan hits a winning six against Shahrukh Khan's team #KKRvPBKS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 1, 2021

Fingers under the ball. #KKRvPBKS — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 1, 2021

Mumbai Indians trying to be in top 4 after KKR loses to Punjab#KKRvPBKS #Memeofthematch pic.twitter.com/jMdiiE1vnm — Ayush Raj (@ArjAyush) October 1, 2021

As always we will finish at 5 😭💔#KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/yvtoZW8SNs — AMAAN (@amaan0409) October 1, 2021

What is your take on this catch.#KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/09nSqvLppb — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 1, 2021

I couldn't agree more with @Swannyg66 on commentary. Anyone who has played even club cricket, will know that catch was fair and square . Third umpire needs a refresher course on the sport! #KKRvPBKS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 1, 2021

When you wake up in the morning and don't see your phone next to you.#IPL2021 #KKRvPBKS #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/aVaVG3WvNJ — Kaushik (@Kushh_007) October 1, 2021































































