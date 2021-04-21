IPL 2021: PUMA ropes in Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar

German sports brand PUMA has inked a new deal with Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar.

The brand announced on Tuesday that the Royal Challengers Bangalore duo will be part of a long-term partnership.

The right fit for PUMA

Washington Sundar starred in India's famous win at the Gabba and has been backed by Virat Kohli to play a major role in India's limited-overs squad in the near future.



Padikkal, on the other hand, followed a stellar IPL 2020 with an astonishing run in the recent limited-overs domestic season.

PUMA India, the Indian arm of the German brand said the pair aligns with the spirit of the brand in a perfect manner.

"Sundar, a game changer and Padikkal, a consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit perfectly embody Puma's Forever Faster spirit," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

He added that the duo display grit and their stories could contribute to sports development in the country.

"Washington and Devdutt have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on field that's led to their meteoric rise as athletes. We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India's sporting ecosystem."

The pair is now a part of PUMAs continued strategy for cricket and join a long list of players in Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh and Sushma Verma.

PUMA recently closed a three-year-long deal as the official kit-sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB, meanwhile, continue to stay unbeaten in IPL 2021 and play their next game on April 22 against Rajasthan Royals.