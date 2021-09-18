IPL 2021: The players to watch out for

The moment we have all been waiting eagerly for is finally here! IPL 2021 is set to kick off with a bang on the 19th of September at the Dubai International stadium. The second leg of the tournament features a star-studded lineup with the best in the game ready to take the field to compete for the IPL 2021 trophy. There are a couple of standouts who are primed to shine for their respective teams. Here is a list of the players to watch out for.

The Hitman has already etched his name in the history books as the most successful captain in the IPL, leading the Mumbai Indians to an astonishing five titles. He now has a unique opportunity to expand his legacy as he leads the defending champions into the second leg of the tournament. The aggressive batsmen plays with a certain level of style and grace that has the fans enamoured and on the edge of their seats. The right-hander is also set to take over the captaincy of the Indian Men's National Cricket Team from Virat Kohli, yet another IPL trophy would add to his already lengthy resume.

The captain of the Indian Cricket Team comes into the second leg with something to prove to himself. Kohli still seeks his maiden IPL trophy and has the best chance to capture it as his team has one foot in the door for the qualifiers. All eyes will be on Kohli post his decision of stepping down as captain of the national team after the T20 World Cup. He has always been a flamboyant batsman with a knack for scoring big runs in crucial moments. His ability to single-handedly turn the game round will be vital to RCB's quest for their maiden IPL trophy.

The Afghan leg spinner will look to dominate in the second leg with his mastery of the ball, bamboozling batsmen and taking crucial wickets when his team needs him. His tale and rise from tennis ball cricket in war-torn Afghanistan to the bright lights of the IPL is an inspirational journey. The leggie will look to shine brightly once again as he turns media attention towards helping the citizens in his country with every wicket he takes.

The return of stylish top-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer will be a huge boost for the Delhi Capitals. The 27-year-old led his team to the semi-finals in IPL 2019 and will look to do one better and win the trophy this time around with his team. Coming off a five-month layover can be difficult, but once Iyer regains his form he can be lethal, causing carnage against opposing bowling attacks.

The ace Sri Lankan all-rounder comes into the tournament as a replacement for Adam Zampa. His form and his ability to turn the game around makes him more valuable to his team than just being a replacement. Hasaranga will provide RCB with the ex-factor they need after scoring 192 runs and taking 33 wickets in 22 T20Is. The Sri Lankan leggie also seems to be in blazing form with 12 wickets in eight matches this year.

The return of Josh Hazlewood is going to be a key factor in Chennai's campaign for the title. The Aussie quickie comes into the second leg of the tournament in red-hot form as he picked up 12 wickets in 8 T20s for his country. The addition of Hazlewood gives MS Dhoni a more balanced bowling lineup and a better chance to compete for the title.











