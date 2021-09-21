IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR – Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

The Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings kick off their campaigns in the second leg of IPL 2021 in a crucial match as both teams are tied at 6 points each, with aims of qualifying for the later rounds. Both the teams come into the second leg with weakened squads and the loss of key players such as Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. There is still plenty of star power on display to make the competition more intense, with the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi.



Rajasthan leads their head to head by a narrow margin as they have won 12 games to Punjab's 10 in their 22 combined meetings. The margin of error in this game is very low as both sides will be careful not to avoid any major slip due to their precarious positions on the table. This sets the match up to be a belter as neither side can afford a loss due to their hopes of qualifying for the later rounds.

Probable Playing XIs for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals:

Punjab Kings

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Tabraiz Shamsi





PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI





1) KL Rahul-Captain- 11.5 credits





The stylish right-hander is the second-highest run-getter in this season's IPL and has a good chance of overtaking Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul is also the anchor for his side and an experienced batsman who can get crucial knocks in clutch moments.





2) Mayank Agarwal- Vice-Captain -9.5 credits

Mayank Agarwal had a brilliant start to the first leg of IPL 2021 and will look to carry forward his good form into the second leg. The stylish right-hander can pick apart the best bowling lineups once he gets going.



3) Sanju Samson- Wicketkeeper- 9.5 credits



The captain and wicketkeeper-batsman of the Rajasthan Royals is a key cog in his side's campaign to qualify for the play-offs. Samson has a knack for scoring big at vital moments.



4) Chris Morris- All-Rounder- 9.5 credits





Chris Morris is a proven match-winner with both the bat and the ball. The South African All-Rounder has picked up 14 wickets in 7 matches and scored 48 runs in 4 innings during the first leg of IPL 2021.

5) Liam Livingstone-All-Rounder- 9 credits



Livingstone is known to be a tremendous striker of the ball who can clear the boundary at will. The English all-rounder will most likely be expected to open the innings with the absence of Jos Buttler.



6) Riyan Parag- Batsman- 8.5 credits



Rajasthan Royal's batsman Riyan Parag is one of the brightest upcoming stars. The classy right-hander not only chips in with runs but can also bowl and is an excellent fielder that will give you more returns.



7) David Miller- Batsman- 9 credits





David Miller is one of the most consistent yet explosive batsmen in the league and can tear apart the best bowling lineups at a moment's notice.

8) Tabraiz Shamsi- Bowler- 8.5 credits



Currently, the best bowler in T20 cricket, Tabraiz Shamsi, will look to have an immediate impact as he wreaks havoc on the opposing batting lineup.



9) Mohammed Shami- Bowler- 9 credits



Mohammed Shami has always been lethal in pace friendly pitches and has caused the most damage in foreign conditions. The ace bowler has picked up 8 wickets in 8 matches at an economy of 8.16 during the first leg of IPL 2021.



10) Jayadev Unadkat- Bowler- 8.5 credits



The right arm seamer will look to cause chaos for the opposing batting lineup with his brilliant use of his variations at important junctures of the match. Unadkat has picked up 4 wickets in 4 matches in the first leg at an economy of 7.06.



11) Harpreet Brar



The left-arm spinner had a brilliant start to the first leg of IPL 2021 picking up 4 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 5.42. He will be looking to continue that upward trend in the second leg.









































