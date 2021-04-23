IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

With just one victory from four matches, KL Rahul's Punjab is just above Rajasthan at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2021.

Mumbai, on the other hand, has had a mixed-bag start to IPL 2021.

With two losses and wins apiece, Rohit Sharma is looking to drive a winning momentum into the squad.

Both teams come into this fixture on the back of losses.

Punjab will be looking for a win to help them get off the bottom of the table. Mumbai, meanwhile, is searching for that winning habit.

Here are our Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket picks for this fixture.

Wicket-keepers

KL Rahul (10.5 Credits)

With two fifties from four matches in IPL 2021 so far, skipper Rahul is the only batsman to have displayed some form of consistency for the side. Do consider the opener for his penchant to score big when he gets going

Ishan Kishan (8.5 Credits)

The Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman hasn't quite set the stage on fire just yet. That said, Mumbai will continue to back the big-hitting left-hander. The game against Punjab could well be the match when the pocket-dynamo explodes.

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (10.5 Credits)

The Mumbai skipper has had plenty of starts in IPL 2021 but has been unable to post a fifty thus far. He is, however, averaging 34.50 and a big knock could come anytime.

Chris Gayle (9.5 Credits)

The flamboyant West Indian showed promise against Hyderabad but just when Punjab needed him to stay the course he was dismissed for 15. That said, the big-hitter continues to be the joker in the pack for Punjab.

Surya Kumar Yadav (9.5 Credits)

With one fifty and several starts, Surya Kumar Yadav has shown that he's in good knick. The latest Indian batting star is one of the mainstays of the Mumbai batting unit and when he does shoulder that responsibility, big runs will emanate from his willow.

Shahrukh Khan (8 Credits)

With seven boundaries, five sixes, and a top score of 47 so far, Khan has provided glimpses of his capabilities. The stocky batsmen will have to guide the Punjab lower-middle order if they are to withstand the bowling onslaught that Mumbai will unleash on them.

All-rounders

Deepak Hooda (8.5 Credits)

With a top score of 64, Hooda announced his arrival on IPL 2021. Since then though, he has had a lean patch. Mumbai, however, will be wary of the manner in which Hooda can take the game away from them.

Bowlers

Md Shami (9 Credits)

The pacer is Punjab's go-to new-ball bowler. He currently has an economy rate of 8.78 from four games and has four wickets to show for his efforts thus far.

Trent Boult (9 Credits)

The Kiwi pacer has been terrific in his four matches at IPL 2021. He has picked up 6-wickets while stifling the batsmen with an economy rate of 7.27.

Rahul Chahar (8.5 Credits)

With eight wickets from four games, the leg-spinner is joint-second on the wicket-takers tally in IPL 2021. With a best of 4/27 so far, Punjab will know that he can take wickets in a cluster.

Arshdeep Singh (8.5 Credits)

The left-arm pacer might just have five wickets from four matches but he is an asset for Punjab in keeping with his ability to bowl in the death. Also, with an economy rate of 7.50, he does have a tendency of keeping the batsmen quiet.

PBKS vs MI: Captain and Vice-captain picks

Remember, your captain designate increases your points by 2X. Likewise, your vice-captain pick hands you a 1.5X point boost. Here are our picks.

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma





And that is our Dream 11 lineup for the PBKS vs MI fixture for your reference.

Good luck to all of you!

(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings)