IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI- Dream 11 fantasy preview

The stakes are high, and the field is set for an ideal game of cricket as the Punjab Kings take on the Mumbai Indians. Both teams will be looking to set themselves up in a better position as the competition for the final playoffs spot heats up.



The Mumbai Indians come into the game after losing three consecutive matches. They will be looking to seek redemption and find form as they enter a crucial juncture in the tournament. There has been too much pressure on the captain Rohit Sharma and batters such as Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard to score big due to the slump in the form of go-to batters such as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, and Mumbai will be looking to change this. The bowling unit will be raring to go after a couple of dismal starts, setting this up to be a mouth-watering battle.

The Punjab Kings are almost in a similar territory as they too come into the game after losing three matches in a row. Captain KL Rahul will be looking to break that streak and hopefully will get the right amount of support from players such as Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram, who are yet to get going. This game is set up perfectly for the 'Universal Boss' Gayle to unleash his talents as he goes up against a solid Mumbai Indians bowling unit.



The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has seen some big scores being a batting-friendly pitch, expect more of the same today as the highly talented batters in both sides look to assert their dominance.

Probable starting 11's of both teams

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Adam Milne/Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: 1 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Nathan Ellis/Chris Jordan, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami

Dream 11 Fantasy team

1) KL Rahul-Captain- Punjab Kings- 11 credits

2) Ishan Kishan- wicketkeeper- Mumbai Indians- 8 credits

3)Rohit Sharma- Vice-Captain - Mumbai Indians - 10 credits

4) Mayank Agarwal- Batter- Punjab Kings - 9.5 credits

5)Suryakumar Yadav- Batter- Mumbai Indians -9 credits

6) Aiden Markram- Batter- Punjab Kings - 8.5 credits

7) Deepak Hooda- All-Rounder- Punjab Kings- 8.5 credits

8) Mohammed Shami- Bowler- Punjab Kings - 9 credits

9) Jasprit Bumrah- Bowler - Mumbai Indians - 9 credits

10) Rahul Chahar- Bowler- Mumbai Indians- 8.5 credits

11) Nathan Ellis- Bowler- Punjab Kings- 8 credits

Differential Picks

1) KL Rahul

KL Rahul will yet again have to take the burden of guiding his team to the promised land, and he turns up more often than not. Rahul is one of those few stars who shine brighter when you heap pressure on them and will relish the opportunity to score yet another massive inning in a high stakes game such as this one.

2) Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain will look to carry forward his good form as he aims for yet another big innings to help put his team ina good position to qualify for the latter stages.









